WAKEFIELD — It was a dazzling play, the kind you rarely get to see in high school basketball — and yet the kind that Alli Napoli and her teammates have made routine throughout the year.
After a steal in transition, Napoli one-handed a full-court pass from basket to basket, splitting two defenders to hit sophomore Gabby Redford in stride for the quick lay-up.
"I'm going to miss that next year," said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas.
The play was a highlight of what was an overall dominant performance by the No. 2 seeded Indians, who beat Winthrop 50-28 in Tuesday's Division 3 North semifinals at Wakefield High School to advance to the program's second consecutive sectional final.
Amesbury was in control from the jump, riding a 16-1 run in the first quarter to pull ahead before finishing the game off with a decisive run in the fourth to put the Vikings away. Amesbury led 16-3 after the first, 24-13 at halftime and 37-19 after the third, with the only real drama coming in the fourth after Winthrop knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers against Amesbury's reserves to cut the deficit to 37-25.
"It was never in jeopardy but I did not like that," Dollas said of Winthrop's run.
Needing to finish the job, the starters came back in and Napoli and sophomore Avery Hallinan quickly got back to back steals and baskets in transition. Another Hallinan bucket capped off the 6-0 run, which pushed the lead back to 18 and ended any hopes of a Viking upset.
"We just had a lot of energy and after they hit a few threes, we were like alright it's our time," said Hallinan, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "We need to shove it down their throats. We need to get it going."
Dollas lauded his team's defense and their energy from the opening tip, also noting that the girls really responded well to the huge contingent of Winthrop fans that made the trip.
"The girls loved it, even if their crowd was a lot larger than ours, they thought that was absolutely terrific and to the fans of Winthrop I thought they had a lot of spirit, I thought they were cool, I thought that was high school basketball, that's how it's supposed to be," Dollas said. "They had fun and that's what we're here for."
"It actually kind of fueled our team because we love a big crowd and we love to fuel off other teams," said Napoli, who got to celebrate her 18th birthday with the tournament win.
In addition to Hallinan's 18 points, Napoli added nine points and McKenna Hallinan scored eight. Winthrop was led by junior Maura Dorr with 11 points.
Amesbury (20-2) now advances back to the Division 3 North Final, which will be played on Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell at a time to be determined. The Indians will face top seed St. Mary's, the heavy favorite to win the state title who beat Amesbury 88-45 in their last meeting in late February.
"We're going to have to work on our defense," Dollas said of the matchup. "They're a juggernaut, they're good, but you know what, we're going to go out and try to knock down one of the big private schools."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.