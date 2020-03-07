LOWELL — When Amesbury and St. Mary's girls basketball first met two weeks ago, nothing went right for the Indians. The Spartans controlled the game from the jump, blowing the Indians away offensively to hand Amesbury a humbling 88-45 defeat.
Heading into Saturday morning's rematch in the Division 3 North Final at UMass Lowell's Tsongas Center, Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas knew that his team had its work cut out for it if they wanted to avoid a similar fate.
"We had to play a perfect game," Dollas said. "And I thought we almost played a perfect game."
In a performance that was night and day compared to their last meeting, Amesbury gave the top seeded Spartans everything they could handle, but couldn't quite get that last push needed to dethrone the reigning sectional champions. Eventually St. Mary's pulled away, beating Amesbury 59-44 in a game that was much closer than the final score would suggest.
"I thought we got good looks, we just didn't take that one more dribble or that one more pass just to finish it," Dollas said. "If we'd done that who knows what would have happened? In general we ran our offense the best we could against the way they play defense, and we made them nervous. I just said give us hope, and our girls gave us hope. This one hurts because I knew we were playing well, the girls did great today."
It was obvious that Saturday's game would play out differently right out of the gate, when Amesbury utilized an effective half-court defense to disrupt the normally prolific St. Mary's offense. Meanwhile, the Indians played aggressively against the Spartan's full-court pressure, drawing a litany of fouls while effectively removing 6-foot-1 center Maiya Bergdorf from the picture for the entire first half.
A 7-0 run briefly gave Amesbury it's first and only lead of the game, 7-6 midway through the first quarter, before St. Mary's steadied itself and slowly built an 11-point lead midway through the second.
Needing to rally, Amesbury caught a break when a St. Mary's player kicked Avery Hallinan when both players were on the ground after the Indians' sophomore drew a foul driving to the hoop. The Spartan player was called for a technical foul, giving Hallinan four free throws and the ball, and Hallinan promptly made all four and hit a basket to help cut the deficit to five. Amesbury wound up trailing by that margin, 26-21, heading into halftime a few minutes later.
Amesbury kept it close from there, trailing by as few as four points late into the third quarter, but couldn't make the last run needed to take the lead. Eventually St. Mary's adjusted, switching from a full-court defense to a half-court set, and the Indians couldn't knock down the open looks they got to keep pace from there.
Though St. Mary's never delivered a decisive knockout punch, the Spartans wound up smothering the Indians down the stretch with a combination of strong defense and solid transition offense. A pair of late 3-pointers by Bergdorf and Gabby Torres drove the nail in the coffin, with Torres' three coming with about two minutes left to make it a 15-point game, effectively ending any hope of an Amesbury comeback.
Avery Hallinan finished with a game-high 22 points, going a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line, and Alli Napoli had 12 points in her final high school game. Olivia Matela led St. Mary's with 14 points, Bergdorf had 12 points and Torres had 11.
With the loss, Amesbury finishes its season 20-3 while having reached the sectional final in three out of four years. While seniors Napoli, Ashlee Porcaro and Izzy Cambece will be moving on, the Indians still look set for sustained success with starters Avery and McKenna Hallinan, Ciara Sullivan, Gabby Redford and a strong cast of returning reserves all coming back.
But if Amesbury wants to make it back to the Tsongas Center next year, Dollas said there is one obvious area the team will need to improve at.
"We have to become better outside shooters," Dollas said. "If we can be a better outside shooting team with Avery inside and some of the other forwards we have going, we'll be in a good spot to be a very strong team going forward."
St. Mary's (23-2) advances to the Division 3 state semifinals at the TD Garden next Wednesday at 2 p.m.
***
St. Mary's 59, Amesbury 44
Division 3 North Finals
Amesbury (44): M. Hallinan 1-2-4, Sullivan 1-0-3, A. Hallinan 6-10-22, Napoli 3-6-12, Redford 1-0-3, Laforte 0-0-0, Cambece 0-0-0, DeLong 0-0-0, Kermelewicz 0-0-0, Porcaro 0-0-0. Totals: 12-18-44
St. Mary's (59): Queliz 1-0-2, Matela 5-2-14, D'Itria 0-6-6, Torres 4-1-11, Bergdorf 5-1-12, Avelino 4-0-8, Grossi 3-0-6, Nguyen 0-0-0, Parent 0-0-0. Totals: 22-10-59
3-pointers: A — Sullivan, Redford; SM — Matela 2, Torres 2, Bergdorf
Amesbury (20-3): 7 14 11 12 — 44
St. Mary's (23-2): 13 13 14 19 — 59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.