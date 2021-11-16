The Amesbury girls cross country team is headed for All-States.
The Indians placed sixth overall at Saturday's Division 3A Sectional with 183 points, qualifying the entire team to compete at this weekend's final event of the fall season.
"The girls ran well today and it pad off by earning them a trip to the All-States, which was one of their goals for the season," said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon.
After a strong regular season in which the team went 4-1 in Cape Ann League meets, Amesbury was led Saturday by Julia Parsons. The fantastic freshman finished the 3.1-mile course in 21:03, good for 13th out of 128 runners. She was followed by teammates Piper Hogg in 21st (21:03) and Sadie Cacho-Negrete in 53rd (23:03).
The Amesbury boys finished 8th as a team with 215 points, missing out on qualifying for All-States by one place. However, Drew Sanford and Joe Stanton both qualified as individuals.
All-States is Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
State Division 3A (Boys)
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Winner and top Amesbury finishers (148 finishers): 1. Marcus Reilly (Northbridge) 16:06; 21. Drew Sanford (A) 18:14; 26. Joe Stanton (A) 18:24; 40. Andre Bailin (A) 18:54; 43. Ethan Stanton (A) 19:04; 96. Owen Packard (A) 20:33
Team Scores (20 teams): 1. Bishop Stang 70; 2. Seekonk 84; 3. Hamilton-Wenham 88; ... 8. Amesbury 215
State Division 3A (Girls)
at Gardner (3.1 miles)
Winner and top Amesbury finishers (128 finishers): 1. Madelyn Germain (Norfolk) 18:49; 13. Julia Parsons (A) 21:03; 21: Piper Hogg (A) 21:32; 53. Sadie Cacho Negrette (A) 23:03; 60. Jane McCue (A) 23:18; 64. Ruby Moulton (A) 23:32
Team Scores: 1. Weston 37; 2. Lynnfield 85; 3. Nipmuc 149; 4. Seekonk 168; 5. Oakmont 175; 6. Amesbury 183
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.