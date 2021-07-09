The Amesbury Little League All-Stars dropped their District 15 final four opener to Gloucester 9-1 in a rain-shortened four-inning game, dropping the local club into an elimination bracket.
After two scoreless innings highlighted by great defense and strong pitching from Amesbury's Michael Bayko, Gloucester broke through with five runs in the third inning.
Amesbury responded in the top of the fourth when Connor Mazzaglia walked, advanced to third on a Bayko single and scored after Andy Bolth grounded to second.
But that was as close as Amesbury got, as Connor Scialdone came on in relief to start the fourth but was bitten by some sloppy defense and allowed four unearned runs.
Amesbury will now face Danvers American in an elimination game on Saturday at noon. Gloucester will face Manchester Essex in the winner's bracket that same day at 12:30 p.m.
