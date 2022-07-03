Amesbury Little League is one win away from qualifying for the District 15 Final Four for the third time in the last four attempts thanks to a pair of heart stopping wins on back-to-back days over the weekend.
After dropping the opening game of the tournament to Danvers National last week, Amesbury earned a walkoff 3-2 win over Middleton Friday night before coming back Saturday morning and earning some revenge against Danvers with a 9-2 victory.
“The roster is made up of thirteen kids,” said Amesbury coach Leigh Noyes. “Some excel defensively, some on the bases and some give us those much-needed quality at bats. We carry a bundle of thirteen sticks in a rubber band, one for every player on the team, as a symbol of our team mantra which is ‘Walk together, stick together.’ ”
Solid pitching by Kai Turner and Jacob Noyes, strong team defense, and back-to-back four run innings in the 3rd and 4th sparked Saturday’s win over Danvers at Boudreau Field in Gloucester.
With the score tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the third, Turner (2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI) opened the scoring in the frame with a two-run, bases loaded double, plating both Noyes and Anderson Bolth. Turner’s gap shot to right also advanced Thomas Puorro (2 runs, 2 RBI) to third, who had previously walked. Puorro would come around on Jack Kusler’s fielder’s choice. Finally, Will Oullette’s line drive single over the second baseman brought home Turner.
“That was a great example of us being thirteen deep in our lineup,” said Noyes. “Will gets multiple at bats a game and though he may not start, it emphasizes the fact that everyone is pulling their weight and contributing to our success. We felt that hit really gave us the separation we were looking for in that moment.”
Danvers did their best to respond in the top of the fourth, earning two baserunners on walks and chasing Turner from the game after 3.1 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. Noyes entered and promptly struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Amesbury extended the lead in the fourth after Puorro blasted a two-run double to left, scoring Zack Martin and Bolth. A Kusler double scored Puorro and Turner, who had reached on an error to wrap up the scoring.
With Noyes dealing, it was all the scoring Amesbury would need. The righty gave up only one run on three hits in 2.2 innings, striking out five with no walks. The Amesbury defense also didn’t make an error all game.
“Our defense has carried us the last couple games,” said Noyes. “When Danvers threatened, we were able to prevent the big inning because our defense stepped up and made the plays we needed when we needed them.”
Max Cook contributed a pair of hits and Parsons (hit, run scored) added to Amesbury’s offensive attack.
Amesbury walks off against Middleton.
Less than 24 hours prior to their decisive win over Danvers, Amesbury used all six innings to earn their first victory of the tournament to walk off against Middleton. Left fielder Max Cook’s bases-loaded, one-out fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth plated Turner and capped the epic comeback, setting off the celebration for Amesbury.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Bolth started the rally with a single to center and later advanced to second on a passed ball. Jack Puorro replaced Bolth as a pinch runner and was promptly doubled home by his older brother Thomas. Turner followed at the plate and wasted no time trading places with a double of his own to tie the game. Noyes walked and immediately took off for second the moment he touched first base to avoid the force out situation. With only one out, the Middleton coaching staff elected to intentionally walk slugger Patrick McCarthy, setting the stage for Cook’s heroics to knock home Turner.
Kusler started on the hill for Amesbury and went three strong innings, surrendering two runs on three hits. He was replaced in the fourth by lefty Thomas Puorro, who was a bulldog the remainder of the way. Puorro grinded out three scoreless, nearly perfect innings, permitting just two baserunners.
Defense also played a huge role. On a gap shot to left-center field by Middleton’s leadoff hitter in the top of the second inning, Mikey Olbrot raced to retrieve the ball. He fielded it cleanly and threw a frozen rope to the shortstop Turner, who relayed it to Noyes at second base for the out.
Despite surrendering runs in that inning, Coach Noyes noted that, “Again, it was great to get out of that inning only giving up the pair of runs. The Middleton starter had us off balance all game and it was important we keep it within striking distance. If you can make plays and throw strikes, it goes a long way to limiting those big innings.”
While the heroics of the sixth will be what most remember, true seam heads will point to the bottom of the fifth inning. Trailing and at the bottom of the order, Amesbury was running out of chances. Though it didn’t score in the penultimate inning, Amesbury’s substitute batters Will Oulette, McCarthy, Jack Puorro and Zack Martin scratched out two hits and worked into deep counts, effectively increasing the Middleton starter’s pitch count. The increased pitch count chased the starter from the game, and allowed the heart of Amesbury’s order to face the bullpen.
“That inning 100% symbolized what we are trying to build and teach with our bundle of sticks,” said Noyes. “We need everyone, and we need everyone to be together.”
What’s Next
Amesbury’s final pool play game will take place on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Topsfield at home at Amesbury’s Town Park. With the rest, Amesbury will have all its pitcher’s available, and should they win it will secure a spot in the District 15 Final Four beginning next weekend.
It will also mark the opening games of Amesbury’s new Little League complex at Town Park.
