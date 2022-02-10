The crosstown Amesbury-Newburyport boys hockey rivalry has been pretty one-sided over the last few decades. In fact, not many in the Amesbury program can even remember the last time they’ve come out on top against the Clippers.
And that winning streak hasn’t changed, but Amesbury did take a step in the right direction late Wednesday night.
Led by a standout 40-save performance in net from Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury was able to skate with Newburyport to a 2-2 tie.
“It’s been at least 10 years since we’ve even tied them,” said Amesbury assistant coach Jim Conlin. “You have to go back a long time to find when we last beat them.”
Newburyport (8-6-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period before Amesbury (6-4-2), which is leading the CAL Baker division, struck back.
Sophomore Matt Venturi scored an unassited goal in the second period. Then with 8:20 left in the third, junior Brady Burnham forced a turnover and tied the game when he wristed a pretty shot top shelf.
Amesbury plays Haverhill on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Rink for a 6 p.m. puck drop, while Newburyport travels to top-seeded St. John’s Prep for a 2 p.m. tilt on Saturday.
Amesbury 2, Newburyport 2
Newburyport (8-6-2): 2 0 0 0 — 2
Amesbury (6-4-2): 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: A — Matt Venturi, Brady Burnham
Assists: A — None
Saves: A — Tyler Bartniski 40
