After a year without a nickname, Amesbury High School has chosen its new identity.
The Red Hawks.
"If you've been Landry (Memorial Stadium) then you know that there are hawks all over the place," laughed Amesbury Athletic Director Glen Gearin. "It's an appropiate nickname. It was a long process, but it was done properly with everyone in the community getting involved. In the end, it was a pretty sizeable number that wanted the Red Hawks."
Other nicknames that were in the final running were the Lions and the Eagles. But, on Monday, the town voted to move forward as the Amesbury Red Hawks.
Amesbury of course already had a red color scheme to its athletic uniforms, so the name fits perfectly in that regard, and now the process will begin of designing a new logo.
"I think people are excited about it because we have that new identity," said Gearin. "Change is inevitable, and this is a new change but a good change. I think all of the kids and the coaches and the staff, everyone is excited about it. I can't wait to hear the new chants they'll come up with at the games."
The decision was made after the school committee voted to retire the old "Indians" mascot last fall. Originally known as the Amesbury Fighting Indians, it was a nickname the school had used for 75 years but got rid of last October.
