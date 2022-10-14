NORTH READING – After an all-time thriller win for Amesbury over North Reading last year, the Hornets came into Friday night's mega-matchup eager for revenge. Fans from both schools showed up in bunches, all in anticipation of what was dubbed the "Game of the Year" in the CAL.
Well, it lived up to the hype.
Senior running back Nick Marden rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, as Amesbury "shocked" the state for the second straight year with a 30-27 victory. The Hornets came in as favorites yet again, but for the second straight year it was Amesbury making more plays in the end.
“It was a great night, the guys up front were blocking the edge really well for me, so I was pretty much just breezing into the endzone,” said Marden. “It feels amazing to get this win. We’ve been playing these same kids since I was younger, and it felt like they beat us all of the time. So it’s a nice way to get sweet revenge.”
After a 15 minute delay due to a power outage, the Hornets (5-1) came out of the gates hot. Star quarterback Alex Carucci kept it himself for a 10-yard TD run on the game's opening drive, giving his team a fairly quick 7-0 lead.
Almost immediately after Carucci’s TD, Amesbury (5-0) bounced back with a 42-yard rush by Marden for his first of three TDs on the night. He also ran in the two-point conversion, which gave Amesbury an 8-7 lead.
With the second quarter coming to an end, Marden punched in his second TD of the night, this time from two yards out on 4th-and-goal. He ran in the two-point conversion once again, giving Amesbury a 16-7 lead heading into halftime. And right after the break, Marden ran in his third TD from four yards out followed by a Michael Sanchez conversion run to give Amesbury a 24-7 lead.
But with a couple of minutes to go before the end of the third quarter, North Reading stormed back.
Carucci ran in his second TD of the night, this time from two yards out, but after a failed conversion the Hornets went for and onside kick and recoverd. This gave the Hornets plenty of life, and three minutes into the final frame Carucci fell in from the 1 for his third TD of the night to make it a 24-19 game after another failed conversion.
Needing to halt the moment, Amesbury responded.
Quarterback Luke Arsenault took over when his team needed him most, and ultimately kept it himself for a 3-yard rushing TD with seven minutes left to make it 30-19.
“We knew the Hornets would be very prepared, they have athletes everywhere, and you saw it tonight,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “But the guys here are buying in, from top to bottom, and I love coaching them.”
When everything looked over for North Reading, Carucci threw a clutch 55-yard touchdown on 4th-and-10 to Craig Rubino. The same pair connected again for the conversion, and the Hornets suddenly had life with five minutes to go in the game.
But despite an incredible performance by Carucci with four total TDs, Amesbury was able to hold on. Behind Will Arsenault, Brady Nash, Aiden Donovan and the rest of the offensive line, Amesbury was able to pick up a couple of first downs and run out the rest of the clock.
Amesbury 30, North Reading 27
Amesbury (5-0): 8 8 8 6 — 30
North Reading (5-1): 7 0 6 14 — 27
First Quarter
NR — Alex Carucci 10 run (kick good)
A — Nick Marden 37 run (Marden run)
Second Quarter
A — Marden 2 run (Marden run)
Third Quarter
A — Marden 3 run (Michael Sanchez run)
NR — Carucci 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
NR — Carucci 1 run (run failed)
A — Luke Arsenault 4 run (run failed)
NR — Craig Rubino 55 pass from Carucci (Rubino pass from Carucci)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (39-217): Nick Marden 12-102, Henry O'Neill 13-50, Michael Sanchez 7-35, Luke Arsenault 7-30
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-1-0, 7
RECEIVING: A — Andrew Baker 1-7
