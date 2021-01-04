The Amesbury School Committee reaffirmed its decision to pause high school athletics and co-curricular school activities during its meeting Monday night, voting 4-3 against a compromise that would have allowed the Amesbury High basketball teams to continue practicing through the pause.
As a result, the Amesbury boys and girls basketball programs will remain on pause until Jan. 14. The teams' first three games against Rockport (Jan. 5), Pentucket (Jan. 8) and Triton (Jan. 13) will be postponed.
Mayor Kassandra Gove, Peter Hoyt and Mel Webster were the votes in favor of resuming practice. Kate Currie, Abigail Jurist Levy, Maryann Welch and Elaine Bucher voted against.
The subject was brought back before the School Committee less than a week after it had previously voted to pause athletics and co-curricular activities at the recommendation of acting health director Ken Berkenbush. That vote on Friday was unanimous but came without any notice to players, coaches or parents, who did not get an opportunity to weigh in on the matter.
Following the vote numerous players from both programs wrote letters to Mayor Gove and the School Committee expressing their frustration and asking the group to reconsider. Vice Chair Hoyt asked for the issue to be placed back on the agenda, and as part of the discussion Amesbury High principal Elizabeth McAndrews and athletic director Glen Gearin each gave presentations on how many students are taking part in co-curricular activities and what safety protocols are in place to mitigate coronavirus risk.
Gearin also made a point to emphasize that athletes did not travel over the holidays, a point of concern during Friday's initial discussion.
"They had to sacrifice that, they had to give that up, and they were willing to do so," Gearin said.
Following those presentations, Berkenbush was asked if his recommendations had changed, and he said they had not and that Amesbury is still experiencing community spread. Several of the committee members who eventually voted against playing said they believed it would be irresponsible to go against the recommendation of the town's health agent, saying they felt staying on pause would be best for the safety of the students.
Committee member Elaine Bucher went further, saying she was "extremely annoyed" when she saw the issue back on the agenda because nothing had changed. She went on to speak passionately about how she knew her decision would be unpopular, but that as much as she wanted the kids to be able to play, she couldn't change her vote if she felt playing could still put them at risk.
"I'm not willing to change my mind on this when nothing has changed," Bucher said. "The fact is that I can't know what's going to happen, but I have to go with what's safest for these kids."
In an effort to forge a compromise, committee member Mel Webster proposed that the basketball programs be allowed to continue practicing instead of lifting the pause entirely. That motion was supported by Hoyt and Mayor Gove, but was ultimately defeated by one vote.
Pending further School Committee action, Amesbury basketball is now scheduled to open its regular season on Jan. 15 against Hamilton-Wenham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.