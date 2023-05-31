The following is a press release sent out by Amesbury Public Schools regarding the release of its new logo and mascot.
Amesbury is proud to announce its new school logo as the culmination of its rebranding process.
The Redhawk mascot was chosen last year after a long process that involved input from students, staff, parents, alumni, and community members.
“The Redhawk symbolizes strength, courage, and excellence, qualities that we strive to instill in our students and staff,” said Athletic Director, Glen Gearin.
"With that, we are excited to launch our new logo, which will continue to honor our history while embracing the future," said Danielle Ricci, Principal of Amesbury High School. "We are grateful for the participation and support of our town and our school community in this process, and we look forward to seeing our Redhawks soar to new heights.
Five High School students participated in the logo design process along with a marketing agency, Carbon, who has ties to the local community. Nikki Raffenetti, one of the Founders of Carbon, is an Amesbury resident and volunteered the agency’s services to give back to the community.
“We often work with national or global brands, so it’s nice to be able to use our team’s experience and give back to our schools and the local community," said Raffenetti. "We are very excited to see it come to life at our schools and around town!”
The new logo and mascot will officially be unveiled at the scheduled school committee meeting on June 5, 2023. All involved are looking forward to celebrating this milestone for Amesbury schools.
