AMESBURY -- This is what the Amesbury softball team has been waiting for all year.
Heck, this is what they've been waiting for since last season ended in the Division 3 state title game. After that heartbreaking loss (5-4 to Turners Falls), the focus of the team was all about putting in the work to get themselves back in the same position this year. And after an historically dominant regular season, that journey of redemption started in positive fashion Sunday morning.
Alana DeLisle and Izzy Levasseur combined to throw a one-hitter, and No. 2 Amesbury ran past No. 34 Pope Francis, 12-0, in a mercy-ruled five innings in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament.
"They definitely are focused, it's all they talk about," said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. "They were nervous yesterday, they wanted to know about (Pope Francis) because we had gone to scout them. They get more nervous than I can believe at times, because they're a good team, but they came through today."
Like many teams around the state though, across all sports, Amesbury was playing a little hurt Sunday morning.
DeLisle, Ella Bezanson, Liv DeLong and Olivia Levasseur -- the team's four seniors -- had their graduation Friday night, and straight after was their "Grad Night" party that lasted well into the next morning. Couple that with an early wake-up call for Sunday's 11 a.m. start, and it wasn't an Amesbury team that was firing at its peak.
But, it was more than enough to get the job done.
"It was a fun day and it was great to start off the tournament like this," said DeLisle. "I think we're definitely really focused. We had our graduation fun, and now we're all focused on the games. We're definitely very excited to move on."
DeLisle got the start, and had a perfect game going until she allowed a one-out double in the top of the fourth. But she got a popout and a groundout to get out of the inning, then gave way to Izzy Levasseur who pitched a 1-2-3 fifth with two strikeouts.
And Amesbury (20-1) broke the game open early with a six-run first inning.
Olivia Levasseur -- who made three nice defensive plays at shortstop -- started the inning with a single, and eventually scored on two wild pitches after stealing second. Izzy Levasseur and both Alana and Ella DeLisle all walked in the inning, and sophomore Cali Catarius highlighted the frame with a two-run single up the middle.
Amesbury only had seven hits on the day, but took advantage of aggressive baserunning and wayward pitches.
Lexi LeBlanc ripped an RBI-single to highlight a three-run third inning that made it 9-0, and Catarius, who went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Lauren Celia each had run-scoring hits an inning later. And besides pitching four scoreless innings, DeLisle drew two walks, launched a double in the fourth and scored three runs.
"They had graduation on Friday night and Grad Night that night, so the kids were pretty dead today," said Waters. "Alana ran out of gas a little bit at the end, but she pitched great. She gave up a hit in the fourth inning, which was fine. But then we have Izzy. I wanted Izzy to give us an inning, and she came through for us which was awesome."
And if Amesbury was tired Sunday, its not getting much rest.
The team will immediately be back in action when it hosts a Division 4 Round of 16 game on Monday against No. 15 Nipmuc at 4 p.m.
Amesbury 12, Cathedral 0
Division 4 First Round
Amesbury (12): Olivia Levasseur ss 3-1-1, Ella Bezanson cf 3-0-0, Izzy Levasseur 3b/p 2-1-0, Liv DeLong 1b 3-0-0, Alana DeLisle p/3b 1-3-1, Ella DeLisle c 1-2-0, Cali Catarius 2b 3-3-3, Lauren Celia rf 2-2-1, Lexi LeBlanc lf 3-0-1. Totals 21-12-7
RBI: Catarius 3, Celia, LeBlanc
WP: A. DeLisle;
Cathedral (16-4): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (20-1): 6 0 3 3 0 — 12
