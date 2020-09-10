Fall sports are officially on in Greater Newburyport.
All five of the area’s local public high schools have received approval to move forward with fall sports, as Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown’s School Committees all voted unanimously in favor of participation at their meetings Thursday night.
Pentucket also announced it had received approval to play earlier in the day, and Newburyport had previously made its intentions to play known.
With fellow Cape Ann League schools North Reading and Ipswich also receiving approval on Thursday, the majority of the Cape Ann League is now cleared to move forward with the fall season. Tryouts are scheduled to begin on Sept. 18 and games will begin in early October.
The league will sponsor soccer, field hockey, golf and cross country during the fall. Football, girls volleyball and cheerleading will be moved to the floating “Fall 2” season in early spring due to the sports’ higher risk nature.
During each School Committee meeting, the local athletic directors and principals laid out their plans for how fall sports will be played. Among the highlights, teams will play 10-game regular season schedules in which every team plays each other once, and schedules will be created using cohorts, that way two schools will play each other in all sports over a short period of time to help facilitate possible contact tracing.
Teams will follow all state, MIAA and league safety regulations, and fans will not be allowed at games for at least the first two weeks of the regular season in order to allow schools and teams to implement the new Covid protocols. Fans may be allowed at games later if the schools feel it is safe to do so.
At the start of Amesbury and Triton’s meetings, several members of the public spoke in support of allowing fall sports to take place. Among those who spoke was Triton senior Darcie McDonough, a member of the girls varsity soccer team and the team’s starting goalie.
“We all want to play,” McDonough said. “We had a rally in Newburyport two weeks ago and all of the girls soccer team came, along with a few kids from Manchester Essex and Georgetown. We’re all eager to get back out there. There’s already been so much taken away from us this year, so this is all we can get, so please help us out.”
Throughout the meeting members of the School Committees expressed their support for giving students the chance to return to athletics safely, but several had concerns about what would happen if a positive test occurred. The explanation given to both Georgetown and Triton’s committees was that the local Board of Health would be notified and that town would conduct an investigation, during which point the affected teams would cease athletic activity until getting the approval to resume. That process would likely take approximately 48 hours.
Another question raised involved transportation to practice for remote students. Amesbury athletic director Glen Gearin explained that students would have to arrange their own ride to practice in much the same way that they already do on weekends or during school vacation. Gearin also indicated that Amesbury teams will likely utilize Landry Stadium as much as possible this fall due to the advantages the facility provides in terms of social distancing.
Triton and Georgetown also addressed questions regarding middle school athletics. Both indicated that there will be no Cape Ann League-wide competition for middle school, and Georgetown recommends holding middle school athletics as an intramural program. Triton recommended giving eight graders the opportunity to play sub-varsity sports as has been done in the past.
In addition to the vote on fall sports, the Amesbury School Committee also heard a brief presentation on Amesbury High joining the new Newburyport girls hockey co-op, which is replacing the old Masconomet girls hockey co-op that the local Greater Newburyport schools had been a part of previously. Gearin indicated that the move to Newburyport will reduce user fees from $1,600 down to $400 and allow students to play closer to home. The Amesbury School Committee approved that motion unanimously as well.
With Thursday's decisions, nine of the league's 11 schools are now cleared to play. Manchester Essex is expected to vote at its meeting next Tuesday, while Lynnfield now finds itself in a bind after the town was downgraded to "red" in the state Department of Public Health's risk assessment map.
Under MIAA rules, high risk "red' districts cannot participate in high school sports. Lynnfield had previously signaled its intent to play but is now expected to address the matter next week.
