Alana Delisle continued Amesbury softball's historic run of pitching dominance on Friday, recording her second consecutive no hitter and her team's sixth of the season — and third in a row — in a 14-0 win over Rockport.
As has been the case in all of the team's no hitters this season, Delisle's came in a five-inning mercy rule victory and the junior struck out 11 Rockport batters along the way.
Delisle also went 1 for 1 with two runs and an RBI as part of the explosive offensive outburst, with Olivia DeLong leading the way by going 2 for 3 with five RBI. Younger sister Ella Delisle also went 4 for 4 with three RBI and three runs, Ella Bezanson and Olivia Levasseur each had two hits and all nine starters tallied at least one hit.
Overall this is Delisle's third no hitter of the season. She previously pitched a perfect game against Georgetown in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, with DeLong also throwing a perfect game in Game 2 against Hamilton-Wenham, and she also threw a no hitter against Ipswich on May 17.
With DeLong having also thrown three no hitters, including wins against Ipswich and Pentucket along with the perfect game against Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury softball has no hit its opponents in six of its 11 games this season. Overall the Indians have allowed four runs all season and have recorded nine shutouts.
Amesbury (11-0) will close out the regular season on Monday against Triton before awaiting its first round matchup in the MIAA tournament.
