Donovan USATF

In one last meet this spring/summer season, Amesbury's Aiden Dononvan took home two gold medals at Saturday's USA Track & Field New England Junior Olympic Championships at Fitchburg State. Donovan won the Shot Put with a throw of 52-1.90, then set a new personal best in the Discus with a winning toss of 158-1.20.

 Courtesy Photo

Trending Video

Recommended for you