UMass Lowell senior Drew Everett of Amesbury was recently selected to the 2021 America East Cross Country All-Academic Team, as the River Hawks led the conference for a second consecutive season with a league-best four nominees.
A chemical engineering major, Everett makes his second career appearance on the list. Boasting a 3.739 GPA so far this semester, he has three America East Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections under his belt to start his senior season. A member of Chi Omega Epsilon, the National Honor Society of Chemical Engineering, Everett is a six-time Dean’s List selection at UMass Lowell.
After starting the season strong with a fourth-place finish at the UMass Dartmouth Cross Country Invitational, Everett was one of five scoring runners for the River Hawks at the 2021 America East Cross Country Championships. With a fourth-place finish off a personal-best time, Everett helped the River Hawks clinch their second consecutive title while earning All-Conference First Team honors.
To be eligible for All-Academic, student-athletes must have sophomore athletic eligibility, attain a 3.30 minimum grade-point average and be a contributor on their team.
