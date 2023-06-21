He may be listed from Newburyport on the official PGA Tour Canada website, but either way, former Amesbury and St. John's Prep golf standout Chris Francoeur started his pro career off with a bang last week.
At the Royal Beach Victoria Open at the Uplands Golf Club in Vancouver, Francouer -- in his first ever event on the Tour -- fired a four-round 268 (-12) to finish in a tie for fourth. He started off the tournament with a bogey-free, seven-under 63 on Thursday, and closed with a 66 on Sunday where he shot even par on the front-9, and a four-under 31 on the back to secure the top-5.
Canada's Étienne Papineau won the tournament (-18) and took home a $36,000 purse.
Still, it was an excellent debut showing on a professional circuit for Francoeur.
And he'll be right back at it this week when he tees it up at the Saskatchewan Open at Elk Ridge GC.
