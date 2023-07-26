AMESBURY — Jake Harring has been involved with baseball his entire life.
But this week, on and off the diamond, may have been the most eventful one he’s ever experienced.
Jake’s father, Ken, was the head coach for the UMass Lowell baseball team dating back to 2004, a year before Jake was born. On Monday afternoon, Ken resigned his River Hawks’ post after 19 years at the helm.
In other family news, Jake’s sister, Mikaela, just got hired for a new job. Same with their mother, Shauna.
The busy week in the Harring household, though, wasn’t over.
Tuesday night, Jake, who is heading into his senior season at Austin Prep in Reading, announced that he committed Div. 1 to Hofstra University, of the respected Colonial Athletic Association, to continue his baseball career.
“Extremely excited,” said Harring. “Thank you to everyone who helped along the way.”
Harring began high school in his hometown of Amesbury, where he attended for three years. At Amesbury, the second baseman was named the CAL Baker MVP as a junior, with a batting average of .485 as the leadoff hitter. He reclassified and transferred to Austin Prep, now a private independent school (ISL) before this past school year.
It was both a baseball and academic decision, looking for the extra year to possibly get attraction from Div. 1 schools.
Presto! It happened.
“Amesbury was great, and I had a good group of friends that I know wanted what was best for me,” said Harring. “Honestly, I didn’t think about transferring until halfway through last summer. My father had put the idea into my head, because he really liked Coach (Jon) Pollard and what he was doing at Austin Prep. The reclassifying aspect was great because it gave me an extra year to get stronger, and helped with my recruitment as coaches could see the player that I will continue to develop and be throughout the years.”
With no scholarship offers while at Amesbury, Jake hoped the extra year — reclassified as a junior — would help. His coach at Austin Prep agreed.
“Jake’s projectability at the D1 level can be seen in all aspects of his game,” added Pollard. “He’s an exceptional athlete, while also being very skilled as a baseball player. He is a dynamic baserunner, a well-rounded hitter, and a versatile defender. All of these attributes make Jake a consistent threat with the ability to make a major impact on the game every single pitch.”
With plenty of collegiate programs in our area, Harring had tons of looks. Hofstra played against his father’s UMass Lowell team during the 2023 season, which Jake paid close attention to.
“I happened to go to the series when Hofstra came up to UMass Lowell, and I was really impressed with the way their players swung the bat,” said Harring. “I followed their coach on Twitter after that series, and I would update him with videos often. Their coaching staff truly appreciated and understood how I play the game. I’m not a power hitter or a guy that can throw 90 MPH across the diamond, and they managed to see how hard I play and how confident I am.”
With one year of high school ball to go before he heads off to Hofstra, Harring hopes to bring a title to Austin Prep.
“Last year, we didn’t get to play for anything in the postseason,” said Harring. “I will do everything in my power to get us a championship trophy.
“Hofstra better be ready to go to another regional when I get there,” added the confident soon-to-be senior.
