Amebury’s Nixie Raymond took home some much-earned hardware after Tuesday’s CAL Indoor Track Championship.
The two-time Daily News All-Star and senior co-captain helped her team to a seventh-place finish overall, and after the meet she was named the CAL Baker Female Athlete of the Year. She helped Amesbury (4-0) to an undefeated regular season in the league, as both the school’s boys and girls teams won CAL Baker championships.
During Tuesday’s league meet, Raymond placed second in the 55-meter dash in 7.54, which was her best time of the season.
The Amesbury girls also got a third from Lidya Belanger in the 55 hurdles when she finished in 9.72. Both Raymond and Belanger were named CAL All-Stars for finishing in the top-3 of their respective events.
