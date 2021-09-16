AMESBURY – After taking a break in 2020, Amesbury Chevrolet is excited to announce the return of Amesbury’s Annual Red vs Blue Softball game.
"We loved that it was a fun and easy community event," said Cheri Buchanan of Amesbury Chevrolet. "It’s free, entertaining, and raises money for charity. Let’s just hope for great weather!"
The 2021 Game will begin at noon on Sunday, September 19th at the Town Park on Highland Street. The game is free and open to the public, with several food vendors on hand to offer refreshments.
And while Buchanan is hoping for nice weather, a storm has been brewing at Amesbury Fire Department over the last two years.
"The Police Department has gotten really comfortable with having that trophy at their station," said Lt. Jeremy Bean of Amesbury Fire. "But our crew has been training, and with an extra year under our belt, APD will be lucky to make it to first base."
Representatives from Amesbury Police were unfazed by the tough talk.
"I’m glad that Amesbury Fire has been training extra hard," said Officer Jon Morrill of Amesbury Police. "Our team has kept up the same training regimen since that’s what’s allowed us to be undefeated since we began holding this tournament."
Amesbury School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, a former high school player herself, will umpire the game.
"I expect these two teams will conduct themselves with the same honor during this game as they do when serving the people of Amesbury," said McAndrews. "If not, then they’ll have me to answer to."
The two teams drew names from a hat that included the different youth sport leagues, with each team randomly drawing a name of a league that would benefit if they win. Amesbury Police drew Amesbury Youth Hockey as their beneficiary, while Amesbury Fire drew Amesbury Little League as theirs.
Each team will donate $250.00 to the winning team’s organization. Amesbury Chevrolet will match with a $500.00 donation of their own.
In addition to the donations, each department has a certain honor on the line. The losing team will have to wash a vehicle from the winning team’s department.
"And they’ll have to use a sponge and bucket when cleaning our car, no fancy fire hose," joked Morrill.
For more information, please visit www.AmesburyChamber.com.
