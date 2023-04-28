In year’s past, whenever you’d ask a “legacy athlete” if they pictured their high school career playing out the historic way it did, the answers would all basically be the same.
“Oh no, not at all.”
“I could never have imagined.”
“Definitely not, it’s just been incredible.”
Which is not to say that all of those — in this exercise — hypothetical athletes would be lying with those responses.
But in this particular real-life case, there’s certainly more truth behind it when Newburyport girls lacrosse star Isabella “Izzy” Rosa says it.
Last Saturday, Rosa had an incredible stroke of good fortune hit when she recorded both her 100th career goal and 100th career assist in a 17-4 win over Andover. As it currently stands with 11 games left in the 2023 regular season, and potentially up to five more in the Division 3 state tournament, Rosa sits sixth all-time in Newburyport history in points (205), and second all-time in assists (104).
And she did it all while missing her entire freshman year due to the pandemic.
“I honestly couldn’t have expected it to go the way it has,” said Rosa. “I really didn’t expect much my freshman year, but then COVID happened. So when our class came in as sophomores, we really had a guns-blazing mindset and just wanted to enjoy being out there and playing again.”
Needless to say, Rosa has made up for the lost time.
Through seven games this spring, the senior tri-captain is already up to 12 goals and 26 assists for the undefeated Clippers (7-0). It’s been a steady build on a season ago, when she was named both a Daily News All-Star and an All-CAL selection after finishing second in the area with 45 assists to go along with 54 goals. In her first ever varsity season two years ago as a sophomore, she finished second on a one-loss Clippers team in points (68), scoring 35 goals with 33 assists.
So safe to say if there was a freshman season, Rosa would have been on varsity to start accumulating stats.
“Watching her grow these last four year has been incredible,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder, who has seen an astonishing amount of talent come through the program over her 17 years at the helm.
“She came in her sophomore year, and immediately started and took on a leadership role on a team that had a lot of seniors. Every year since, she’s just gotten better and better. We knew she was special with her vision and passing ability early on, but that’s something, too, where she’s just improved year after year.”
Realistically, Rosa will probably finish her career fifth all-time in points. Currently at 205 (101g, 104a), there’s a solid chance that Newburyport — which earned the No. 1 overall seed in Division 3 last year and basically returned the entire team — will play around 14-to-16 more games this spring. Rosa is just 20 points away from moving into fifth all-time and passing Sam King (NHS 2021, 224 pts), but is 85 away from passing Ali Peffer (NHS 2014, 289 pts) and Julia Kipp (NHS 2014, 289 pts) who are in a tie for third.
So doing some simple math, if the Clippers were to make a run to the state championship and play 16 more games this year, Rosa would need to average 5.3 points per game to reach third.
Through seven games so far, she’s averaged 5.4.
“I honestly never really thought about my place in the program rankings until Cat brought it to my attention that I was close to 100 goals and assists,” said Rosa. “I’m pretty 50-50 on which one means more. I obviously like to score, but I’m always there to try and set up my teammates. As long as my team succeeds, though, I’m happy.”
But Rosa may very well leave as Newburyport’s all-time leader in assists.
That title belongs to the program’s No. 1 in every category, Molly Kearney (NHS 2018), who — in the traditional four years — finished with 261 goals and 145 assists for a whopping 406 points. Rosa, who again is already second all-time, stands just 42 assists away from passing Kearney and has averaged 3.7 a game this spring. If she keeps up that pace, Rosa could break that record near the end of the regular season or early in the playoffs.
“She can find the back of the net easily, but what she does as our quarterback out there is special,” said Batchelder.
If there is one “all-time gripe” for Newburyport, though, it belongs to Maggie Pons.
A current junior at Cornell, Pons is second all-time in Clipper history with 337 points (258g, 79a), but had her senior season in 2020 wiped out with the pandemic. Had that season played out, she would have, of course, been just a realistic 70 points away from moving into first.
But how’s this for an amazing fact?
Pons’ little sister, Lily, is a current junior on the team who in the same game on Saturday also scored her 100th career goal along with Rosa. Lily Pons currently sits eighth all-time in Clipper history with 163 career points, and could very well give Kearney a scare with another full season to play after this spring.
“I loved it!” said Rosa. “Lily is such a great member of our team, and for us to score our 100th goals in the same game was just really special. We also had Anna Affolter get her 100th draw control and Olivia McDonald get her 100th ground ball in the same game, so it was just an amazing day of milestones.”
Unlike the greats before her, though, Rosa will not officially be playing in college.
The offers certainly came pouring in, and Rosa had every opportunity to continue her lacrosse career at the next level. But, a High Honor Roll student at Newburyport, Rosa wanted to focus mostly on her studies, and will be attending the University of South Carolina where she’ll be looking to play on the school’s highly-competitive club lacrosse team.
But before that, Rosa and Newburyport have some unfinished business.
After falling in the Div. 3 quarterfinals as the top seed last spring, the Clippers returned a hungry roster loaded with talent, and whose primary goal is for the season to end with a state championship trophy being held high.
“We didn’t lose a lot of players, so we’re all excited for the rest of the season,” said Rosa. “But we’re just taking it game-by-game.”
Newburyport’s All-Time Scoring Leaders
Rank, Player;YOG;College;G;A;Pts
1. Molly Kearney;2018;UMass-to-Stetson;261;145;406
2. Maggie Pons;2020;Cornell;258;79;337
3. Julia Kipp;2014;Union;209;80;289
3. Ali Peffer;2014;Drexel;199;90;289
5. Sam King;2021;Duquesne-to-Stetson;170;54;224
6. Izzy Rosa;2023;South Carolina;101;104;205
