If you asked 10 different people who knew Margaret Boyle to tell you their favorite anecdote about the trailblazing strongwoman, you’d probably get 10 different stories about her incredible, jaw-dropping feats of strength.
But ask about the person herself, and the answers are all pretty uniform.
“She always had a smile on her face,” said good friend Liane Blyn, a 14-time USA Powerlifting National Champion and frequent competitor against Boyle. “She was just an incredible person. Always the life of the party and always someone who was looking to cheer you up.”
“She was always smiling,” said longtime strongman trainer and author Art McDermott. “Her attitude was so good. Some people get a little too wrapped up with what they’re trying to achieve, but she just wanted everybody to do well.”
Tragically, the world lost that smile at the end of February when Margaret (Wilfong) Boyle unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53. The Rowley native was known nationally as the Women’s Amateur Strongman National Champion in 2004 — along with being a three-time runner-up (2006, ‘07, ‘08) — as well as her numerous Massachusetts state titles, competitions won around New England and appearances on national TV shows. But locally, she was more well known for being a loving, supportive and dedicated wife and mother to five children, who have all gone on to achieve incredible athletic feats of their own.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, as well as their children: Mark Jr., Luke, John, Julia and Andrea.
It’s a loss that has been felt by an entire community and beyond, but a life lived to the fullest and worthy of both recognition and remembrance.
Natural Beauty and Strength
Crazy as it may sound, Margaret had never set foot in a gym until meeting her future husband, Mark, in 1991.
She had played some soccer while growing up in Revere, but at this point in her life the only “workout” she was getting was tossing around 40-pound bags of yogurt while working at Colombo Yougurt in Faneuil Hall. This was where the two met, although at first Margaret claimed she had a boyfriend and wasn’t interested — as well as another famed tale about how she allegedly turned down famous Hollywood actor Rob Lowe.
But finally, after months of — mostly failed — courtship, Boyle finally convinced her on a date.
A former star athlete himself at Masconomet Regional, Boyle had since gotten himself involved in the sport of powerlifting. So for their first date, Boyle brought her to the gym he trained at while working as a technical data engineer at AT&T in Boston. Of course, at this point he had already gotten to know almost everyone in the gym, but now here comes this beautiful, blonde, slender, 5-foot-6 and 130-pound women along with him.
Was she there to use the equipment, or model workout clothes in front of it?
“I thought she looked strong so I wanted to take her to the gym,” laughed Boyle. “We walk in and just started out squatting the bar and putting low weights on. She was doing it all pretty easy, so eventually we put two 45-pound plates on the end — so 135 pounds — and she did it as easily as she did the bar. So then we upped it to 185, and again she cranked out three reps as easily as she did everything else!
“I honestly just could not believe the natural talent she had.”
Just three short months of training later, and Margaret was winning her first powerlifting meet.
“She had insane genetic talent but no one had ever worked with her before,” said Boyle. “But thankfully she fell in love with it and immediately sort of took off.”
A Shooting Star
Even after getting married in 1994 and starting a family shortly after, the success didn’t stop.
Boyle continued to win state and regional powerlifting events, and in the early 2000s started to turn her attention to strongman. Mark had already known McDermott — at this point an established strongman competitor — previously through work, and the couple started training together at his Andover gym along with a group of people that also included Blyn.
Yet again, it was difficult for someone like McDermott to believe that a women of Boyle’s more lean physique could pull off strongman feats.
But in due time, Boyle was flipping nearly 500-pound tires over a dozen reps, carrying 225-pound cylinders in each hand and walking over half a football field, and lifting 150-pound stones up to a pedestal basically her full height. The national titles and awards soon followed, as did a memorable appearance on The Steve Harvey Show.
As the story goes, Steve Harvey had a strict policy of not taking photos with the guests booked, which is all Margaret and Mark were after to get a memento from the experience of being on the show. But in preparing before going live — where Margaret was set to perform a few strongman feats — Harvey sent a brawney security guard built like a linebacker down to try and lift the stone onto the pedestal like Margaret was doing.
He tried twice, even getting tips from Mark beforehand, but couldn’t do it.
Harvey was so impressed, he came running down to the stage yelling how it was the most incredible thing he’s ever seen. He then asked the two if there was anything they wanted, and Mark and Margaret simply said they just wanted a photo.
So on that day, Harvey broke his policy.
“She definitely didn’t look like a traditional Strongwomen,” laughed McDermott. “But she was just a natural. Like, pound for pound one of the strongest women in the circuit at the time. She could lift stuff that you couldn’t imagine someone lifting.”
And, perhaps most importantly to Boyle, it was all 100% natural.
You could imagine the amount of competitions — especially in the early 2000s — where opponents would show up sporting bodily features that heavily suggested some sort of outside enhancement. But Boyle for the most part would still beat every one of them, displaying a quiet confidence of a killer competitor who refused to lose.
And, of course, always with that trademarked smile on her face.
“She was just an awesome competitor,” said Blyn, who currently works as the Director of Sports Performance and strength coach for the Arizona State men’s hockey team. “But also just an amazing person at the same time. You would always hear her cheering for you when it was your turn to do a lift. We would be ‘competitors’ in the moment, but she would become your biggest cheerleader immediately after.
“And for her to have kids and still be competing in strongwoman was amazing.”
Strong Women, Stronger Mother
Boyle’s greatest accomplishment, though, was her family.
When she won the Amateur Strongman National Championship back in 2004, that came after having her fourth child. The youngest, Andrea, then came in 2005, but that certainly didn’t mark the end of Margaret’s career as evidenced by her runner-up finishes in the 2006, ‘07 and ‘08 editions of the Games.
And that absurd genetic talent certainly made it’s way down a generation.
When the Daily News released it’s All-Decade Wrestling Team for the 2010s, all three Boyle boys found themselves on it. Seriously, just think about that! Out of the hundreds of wrestlers that came through the area for a 10-plus-year stretch, three of the top-15 came from one Triton family.
Mark, the oldest who went on to have a successful four-year career at Sacred Heart, was the 182-pound Division 3 State Champion in 2014, who — at the time — set the state record for the most falls in the least amount of time on his way to the title. Then came Luke, who was the 152-pound All-State and New England Champion in 2015, had 199 career high school wins, went on to wrestle four years at the Air Force Academy and was recently inducted into Mass. State Coaches Hall of Fame. Lastly for the boys, John is the most decorated college wrestler the area has ever seen. He won the 182-pound Division 3 NCAA National Championship as a junior at Western New England University in 2019, was a three-time All-American and was honored as the College Wrestler of the Year by the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
And the two girls have been just as successful.
Julia was both a promising soccer player and track athlete who had her mother’s speed, and who could have easily played in college before injuries unfortunately had other ideas. Andrea, a current senior at Triton, plays soccer and softball as well, but has taken up powerlifting herself to overwhelming results. She started training at her family’s gym in Rowley close to two years ago, and in just her third competitive meet broke the American deadlift record for her division at the USA Powerlifting High School and Tean Nationals (303.1 pounds). She then earned a trip to Halmsted, Sweden for the 2022 International Powerlifting Championship and won a silver medal in the deadlift and a bronze in the bench press.
And through the highs and lows for all five children, Margaret was there.
As a stable rock of the family, as a role model, and as all five kid’s biggest supporter like she was during her competitive days.
“Her demeanor, her smile and happiness, doing things for others, that’s just who she was,” said Blyn. “She was an awesome competitor, but an awesome mom as well. She lived life to the fullest, and she did everything for her family.”
