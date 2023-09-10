At this point, you have to expect fireworks when rivals Amesbury and North Readng meet on the football field.
These two teams just simply put on classics.
The Redhawks welcomed in the defending Division 5 Super Bowl champs into Landry Memorial Stadium on Friday night in search of their third straight win over the Hornets, but had to wait until Saturday afternoon to get it. After lightning and torrential rain postponed the game at halftime with North Reading leading 20-16, the two teams met again the following day with Amesbury coming out on top in overtime.
North Reading opened the extra frame with a touchdown, but was stuffed on the two-point conversion run by Robby Dalton making a great play in the backfield. Max Sanchez then took over for the home team, bursting up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown before taking care of the conversion himself to lead the Redhawks to a thrilling 40-38 opening (two) day win.
The Redhawks were a perfect 5-for-5 on conversions for the game.
The Hornets were 1-for-5 and had their lone PAT missed.
“I can’t say enough about the competition between North Reading and our kids,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “Not a single play over the past two days didn’t matter, and they played all 129 snaps that way. It was absolutely everything you could ask for from student-athletes. It would have been easy Week 1 to be complacent, but neither team was.”
Two years ago, Amesbury stunned a previously unbeaten North Reading team at home, 30-28, when Henry O’Neill caught the game-winning TD pass from Drew MacDonald, and Aaron Beruti batted down what would have been the game-tying conversion in the closing seconds.
Then last year, the Redhawks traveled down to the “Hornet’s nest” and came away with a 30-27 victory on the back of 102 yards and 3 TDs from Nick Marden.
Now, we add Friday night/Saturday afternoon to the books.
On Amesbury’s first offensive play from scrimmage, senior Max Sanchez took the handoff from sophomore quarterback Justin Dube, and took it 59 yards for an opening touchdown. We knew his twin brother, Michael — a returning Daily News All-Star — was going to be a major player this year, but Max stepped up with 115 yards on 16 carries and 3 TDs to open his final football campaign.
And Michael was right behind with 133 yards on 22 carries with a score.
Michael’s score, followed by a Nico Cox conversion, made it 14-12 in the second quarter, but North Reading would find the endzone to take a halftime lead before the game was postponed until Saturday. DJ DiCarlo gave the Redhawks the lead back with a 5-yard TD run, but the Hornets responded with an early touchdown in the fourth.
With nine minutes left, however, Amesbury went on a drive.
The Redhawks got the ball back with 9:20 left in the game, and methodically marched down the field in an eight-minute drive that ended in a Max Sanchez 1-yard TD run and conversion to make it 32-26. North Reading got the ball back with 45 seconds left, but put together a drive and got the benefit of a personal foul to find the endzone in the closing seconds to tie the game. The Hornets had gone for two on each of their five previous touchdowns, but opted for a potential game-winning PAT at the end of regulation and missed it. Dalton and Max Sanchez were credited with applying pressure and nearly blocking the kick.
“It was just a crazy end to the game,” said McQueen. “Both teams left it all out there.”
Then after Dalton’s heroics on the conversion stop in overtime, Sanchez called game for the home team. Amesbury will now travel to new CAL member Essex Tech next week, but a hard-fought, emotional win over a rival and the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 1 is sure to inspire confidence for the rest of the season.
“It’s huge,” said McQueen. “To go into a game like that, you’re going into a war. You’re playing a well-caoched team, and you need to be as perfect as possible as a unit. There was major adversity we had to face, and win or lose you come out better on the other end. But to come out with a win like that show’s your character, and hopefully will be a big boost for us the rest of the year.”
Amesbury 40, North Reading 38 (OT)
North Reading (0-1): 6 14 0 12 6 — 38
Amesbury (1-0): 8 8 8 8 8 — 40
First Quarter
A — Max Sanchez 58 run (Sanchez run)
Second Quarter
A — Michael Sanchez 5 run (Nico Cox run)
Third Quarter
A — DJ DiCarlo 5 run (Justin Dube run)
Fourth Quarter
A — Max Sanchez 1 run (Max Sanchez run)
Overtime
A — Max Sanchez 2 run (Max Sanchez run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (49-318): Michael Sanchez 22-133, Max Sanchez 16-115, DJ DiCarlo 5-23, Nico Cox 6-21
PASSING: A — Justin Dube 1-2-0, 18
RECEIVING: A — Drew Scialdone 1-18
