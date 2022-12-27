HAMILTON — It’s still very early in the season, but right now everything appears to be clicking on both ends of the floor for the Newburyport girls basketball team.
Tuesday evening, the Clippers stayed undefeated on the year with a strong 71-24 victory over rival Triton in the first round of the annual Institution For Savings Holiday Tournament. Through now four games this winter, Newburyport has averaged 57.8 points per game while allowing only 25.3 defensively.
Which has to be scary for any future opponent to see.
And speaking of which, that next opponent will be Ipswich in Wednesday’s final at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers beat host Hamilton-Wenham, 45-18, in the other first round game on Tuesday.
But as dominant as Newburyport (4-0) has been, there is still room to get better.
“I think that our three captains, Emma (Foley), Makenna (Ward) and Deirdre (McElhinney), are the key,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “They’re really hungry to be successful, they do the work, they make good choices and they play good defense. But I think what we’re trying to figure out is to get that 6-7-8 in the rotation. We have some promising players, and we’re working on that depth to get contributions from everywhere.”
Triton (1-3) was also without a couple of key pieces in Kendall Liebert and Lia Hatheway, who both missed with injury but hopefully will be back soon. A junior, Liebert led the Vikings in scoring a year ago at 13.4 ppg.
However, the Clippers wasted no time putting their foot on the gas Tuesday evening.
With Ward, McElhinney and Olivia McDonald fueling a full-court press, and Foley and Brela Pavao extremely active on the boards, Newburyport jumped out to 26-4 lead after the first quarter. The quick start allowed the reserves to get some big minutes, and players like Madeline Hopwood, Olivia Foley, Anna Seidel, Caitlin Downey and Elizabeth Metsker made the most of it to lift the Clippers to a 40-12 halftime lead.
Emma Foley, a returning Daily News All-Star, finished with a team-high 17 points. Fellow returning All-Stars McElhinney and Ward were right behind with 9 and 8 points, respectively, and Olivia Foley also chipped in 8 points off the bench. In total, all 12 of Newburyport’s players got on the scorer’s sheet.
Triton was led by 4 points each from Reese Renda, Caitlin Frary and Bella Martin. Junior Isabella Basile also had some good moments as a ball-handler and disributor for the Vikings, who will play Hamilton-Wenham in Wednesday’s consolation game at 4 p.m.
Newburyport 71, Triton 24
Newburyport (71): Anthony 1-0-2, McElhinney 4-0-9, McDonald 2-0-5, Hopwood 1-0-2, Ward 4-0-8, Metsker 3-0-6, Seidel 2-0-4, Pavao 0-1-1, Downey 2-0-4, O. Foley 4-0-8, McCormack 2-1-5, E. Foley 7-3-17. Totals 32-5-71
Triton (24): Renda 2-0-4, Frary 2-0-4, Lesinski 1-0-2, Martin 2-0-4, Kiricoples 1-1-3, Welch 1-1-3, Basile 0-2-2, C. Martin 1-0-2, Jones 0-0-0. Totals 10-4-24
3-pointers: N — McElhinney, McDonald
Triton (1-3): 4 8 5 7 — 24
Newburyport (4-0): 26 14 16 15 — 71
