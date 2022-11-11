NEWBURYPORT -- When the fall season started all those weeks ago, the talent on the Newburyport volleyball team was blatantly evident. You had key returners from last year's playoff team like Sophia Messina, Emma Foley, Zoey Calitri and Lily LeDuc all back, and welcomed a pair of game-changers like Viive Godtfredsen and Italian exchange student Beatrice Cortecci to the lineup.
But not too many people -- even within the program -- predicted this.
The rise to the No. 1 team in Division 3 during the regular season. The program's first ever outright CAL Kinney title. The first playoff victory in program history, followed by the second just a couple of days later.
Now, a trip to the Final Four awaits.
After sweeping past Foxborough in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 3 Newburyport put together yet another dominant showing Friday afternoon. Messina, now a senior captain, was unstoppable with 16 kills and 5 blocks, as the Clippers cruised to a quarterfinal sweep of No. 6 Ashland, 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-15) to punch their ticket to the Division 3 quarterfinals.
"It's very exciting," said Messina. "Even getting to the Round of 16, that was crazy because we had never gotten that far before, let alone now to the Final Four. It's just awesome."
Well, there's no doubt now.
Newburyport (20-3) is one of the four best teams in Division 3, and No. 1 is still very much on the table.
"I thought that we had a good starting crew, and we had underclassmen that were all very coachable," said Messina. "We didn't see (this run) coming necessarily at the beginning of the year, but they took direction really well and we've been able to go really far becasue of that."
A time and date has not yet been announced, but Newburyport will play No. 2 Tewksbury (19-4) in the Division 3 semifinals sometime next week at a neutral site.
"I knew they were talented, there was no doubt about that," said Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo. "But I wasn't anticipating we were going to go this far. But they've earned it, and they've definitely shown their skill that they belong here."
Newburyport took it to Ashland (13-10) early and often.
After winning the first set 25-16, the Clippers again built a comfortable lead early in the second. A Godtfredsen kill helped the Clippers open up a 12-8 advantage, then a loud Messina kill made it 20-12 and forced Ashland to call a timeout. But the break only seemed to help the home team, as moments later the Clippers won the second set, 25-13, to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
"I mean they've been working hard," said Solazzo. "They've really tried to be focused on who we're playing next, and just trying to keep the final goal in mind, but also preparing for each team. We just keep saying, 'One point, one set, one match at a time. Together.'"
Newburyport then put it away comfortably.
It was actually Ashland that opened up a 6-2 lead early in the third set, but the Clippers fought back to within a point off good serves from Foley. LeDuc and Cortecci followed with back-to-back kills to tie it up at 10-10, and that's when Messina took over. The senior sparked a massive Newburyport run with a dominant showing from her middle hitter position, starting with a loud kill before switching it up with touch shots to where the Ashland defense wasn't.
She would leap pretending to wind up for a massive spike -- causing the defense to freeze in place -- only to then gently poke it to the empty area on the court.
The Clippers got it to match point at 24-12, but Ashland held tough with three straight points. But Messina -- who else? -- finally ended it when her fifth and final block of the game fell to the Newburyport High gym floor.
"I was just happy because we let them get a couple of points when it was our game point," said Messina. "So to be able to just put it down, feel that relief that it was over and done and we had won, was just a great feeling."
Newburyport 3, Ashland 0
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Kills: Sophia Messina 16, Lily LeDuc 10, Viive Godtfredsen 9
Blocks: Messina 5
Service points (aces): Beatrice Cortecci (5), Godtfredsen (3), Emma Foley (3), LeDuc (2)
Ashland (13-10): 16 13 15 — 0
Newburyport (20-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.