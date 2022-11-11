Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.