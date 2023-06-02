Batting
(Minimum 30 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 34 65 .523
Julien Powers, Pentucket 17 35 .486
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 25 53 .472
Tyler Egan, Triton 27 59 .458
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 29 66 .439
Josh Penney, Triton 20 49 .408
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 24 59 .407
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 20 53 .377
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 22 59 .373
Connor Rumph, Triton 20 58 .345
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 16 47 .340
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 58 .328
Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 10 31 .323
Connor Stick, Newburyport 21 67 .313
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 17 55 .309
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 12 39 .308
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 20 65 .308
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 16 52 .308
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 15 49 .306
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 12 40 .300
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 20 69 .290
Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 13 45 .289
Max Puleo, Newburyport 15 52 .288
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 17 59 .288
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 18 64 .281
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 14 51 .275
Jack Lindholm, Triton 15 55 .273
Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 14 52 .269
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 14 53 .264
Will Walsh, Newburyport 15 57 .263
Cam Willis, Georgetown 16 61 .262
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 13 51 .255
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 25
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 22
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 20
Cam Willis, Georgetown 19
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 18
Connor Stick, Newburyport 18
Connor Rumph, Triton 18
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 17
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17
Max Puleo, Newburyport 17
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 17
RBI
Player, School RBI
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 24
Tyler Egan, Triton 19
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 18
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 16
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 16
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15
Max Puleo, Newburyport 13
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 12
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12
Home Runs
Player, School HRs
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 1
Pitching
(Minimum 20.0 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 7-2 56.0 9 1.13
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 7-3 50.1 12 1.67
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-2 52.2 13 1.73
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-1 20.0 5 1.75
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-2 35.1 13 2.58
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 34.1 15 3.06
Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-2 24.0 12 3.50
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 4-3 34.2 18 3.63
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 21.0 12 4.00
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 28.0 18 4.50
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1-4 37.2 26 4.83
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 50.1 82
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 52.2 58
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 56.0 55
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 37.2 41
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 34.2 36
Tyler Egan, Triton 34.1 35
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 27.1 30
