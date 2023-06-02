Rumph action

Triton’s Connor Rumph is an area batting leader.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Batting

(Minimum 30 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 34 65 .523

Julien Powers, Pentucket 17 35 .486

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 25 53 .472

Tyler Egan, Triton 27 59 .458

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 29 66 .439

Josh Penney, Triton 20 49 .408

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 24 59 .407

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 20 53 .377

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 22 59 .373

Connor Rumph, Triton 20 58 .345

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 16 47 .340

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 58 .328

Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 10 31 .323

Connor Stick, Newburyport 21 67 .313

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 17 55 .309

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 12 39 .308

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 20 65 .308

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 16 52 .308

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 15 49 .306

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 12 40 .300

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 20 69 .290

Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 13 45 .289

Max Puleo, Newburyport 15 52 .288

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 17 59 .288

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 18 64 .281

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 14 51 .275

Jack Lindholm, Triton 15 55 .273

Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 14 52 .269

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 14 53 .264

Will Walsh, Newburyport 15 57 .263

Cam Willis, Georgetown 16 61 .262

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 13 51 .255

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 25

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 22

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 20

Cam Willis, Georgetown 19

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 18

Connor Stick, Newburyport 18

Connor Rumph, Triton 18

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 17

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17

Max Puleo, Newburyport 17

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 17

RBI

Player, School RBI

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 24

Tyler Egan, Triton 19

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 18

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 16

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 16

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15

Max Puleo, Newburyport 13

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 12

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12

Home Runs

Player, School HRs

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 1

Pitching

(Minimum 20.0 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 7-2 56.0 9 1.13

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 7-3 50.1 12 1.67

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-2 52.2 13 1.73

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-1 20.0 5 1.75

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-2 35.1 13 2.58

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 34.1 15 3.06

Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-2 24.0 12 3.50

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 4-3 34.2 18 3.63

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 21.0 12 4.00

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 28.0 18 4.50

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1-4 37.2 26 4.83

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 50.1 82

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 52.2 58

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 56.0 55

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 37.2 41

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 34.2 36

Tyler Egan, Triton 34.1 35

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 27.1 30

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 31.

