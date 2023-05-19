Batting
(Minimum 25 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 29 51 .569
Tyler Egan, Triton 22 47 .468
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 22 48 .458
Josh Penney, Triton 15 36 .417
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 22 54 .407
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 17 42 .405
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 18 46 .391
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 14 37 .378
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 15 43 .349
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 16 46 .348
Connor Rumph, Triton 16 46 .348
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 18 52 .346
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 14 43 .326
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 11 34 .324
Connor Stick, Newburyport 18 56 .321
Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 8 25 .320
Max Puleo, Newburyport 13 41 .317
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 12 38 .316
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12 38 .316
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 10 32 .313
Jack Lindholm, Triton 12 41 .292
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 13 46 .282
Will Walsh, Newburyport 12 43 .279
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 11 40 .275
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 14 52 .269
Andrew Johnson, Triton 12 45 .267
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 11 42 .262
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 10 40 .250
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 10 40 .250
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 21
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 16
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 15
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 15
Connor Rumph, Triton 15
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 14
Cam Willis, Georgetown 14
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 14
Max Puleo, Newburyport 13
Connor Stick, Newburyport 13
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 12
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 11
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 10
Will Walsh, Newburyport 10
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 10
Tyler Egan, Triton 10
RBI
Player, School RBI
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 18
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16
Tyler Egan, Triton 16
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 14
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 13
Max Puleo, Newburyport 12
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 12
Connor Stick, Newburyport 11
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 9
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 9
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 9
Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 9
Josh Penney, Triton 9
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Pitching
(Minimum 15.0 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-0 17.0 2 0.82
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 6-1 46.0 6 0.91
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-0 24.2 5 1.42
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 4-2 39.1 11 1.96
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 9.0 9 2.17
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4-3 34.1 11 2.24
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1-3 27.0 12 3.11
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-1 18.1 9 3.43
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-3 25.2 18 4.91
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 34.1 57
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 46.0 47
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 39.1 39
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 25.2 36
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 27.0 33
Tyler Egan, Triton 29.0 30
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 23.2 22
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25.0 21
