Newburyport defeated Haverhill 9-5 in baseball action Thursday afternoon. 4/13/2023

Newburyport’s Owen Tahnk, right, is an area batting leader.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Batting

(Minimum 25 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 29 51 .569

Tyler Egan, Triton 22 47 .468

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 22 48 .458

Josh Penney, Triton 15 36 .417

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 22 54 .407

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 17 42 .405

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 18 46 .391

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 14 37 .378

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 15 43 .349

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 16 46 .348

Connor Rumph, Triton 16 46 .348

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 18 52 .346

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 14 43 .326

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 11 34 .324

Connor Stick, Newburyport 18 56 .321

Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 8 25 .320

Max Puleo, Newburyport 13 41 .317

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 12 38 .316

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12 38 .316

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 10 32 .313

Jack Lindholm, Triton 12 41 .292

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 13 46 .282

Will Walsh, Newburyport 12 43 .279

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 11 40 .275

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 14 52 .269

Andrew Johnson, Triton 12 45 .267

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 11 42 .262

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 10 40 .250

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 10 40 .250

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 21

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 16

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 15

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 15

Connor Rumph, Triton 15

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 14

Cam Willis, Georgetown 14

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 14

Max Puleo, Newburyport 13

Connor Stick, Newburyport 13

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 12

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 11

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 10

Will Walsh, Newburyport 10

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 10

Tyler Egan, Triton 10

RBI

Player, School RBI

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 18

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16

Tyler Egan, Triton 16

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 14

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 13

Max Puleo, Newburyport 12

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 12

Connor Stick, Newburyport 11

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 9

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 9

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 9

Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 9

Josh Penney, Triton 9

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Pitching

(Minimum 15.0 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-0 17.0 2 0.82

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 6-1 46.0 6 0.91

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-0 24.2 5 1.42

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 4-2 39.1 11 1.96

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 9.0 9 2.17

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4-3 34.1 11 2.24

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1-3 27.0 12 3.11

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-1 18.1 9 3.43

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-3 25.2 18 4.91

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 34.1 57

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 46.0 47

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 39.1 39

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 25.2 36

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 27.0 33

Tyler Egan, Triton 29.0 30

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 23.2 22

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25.0 21

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 17.
  • Games Missing:

    • Triton (2).

    Tags

    Trending Video

    Recommended for you