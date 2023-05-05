Batting
(Minimum 15 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 21 34 .608
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8 17 .471
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 13 28 .464
Tyler Egan, Triton 13 29 .448
Connor Rumph, Triton 13 29 .448
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 10 24 .417
Jack Lindholm, Triton 10 25 .400
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13 33 .394
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 10 26 .385
Josh Penney, Triton 8 21 .381
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 13 35 .371
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 10 27 .370
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 7 19 .368
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 7 20 .350
Max Puleo, Newburyport 8 25 .320
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 5 16 .313
Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 8 26 .308
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 7 23 .304
Andrew Johnson, Triton 9 30 .300
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 7 25 .280
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 5 18 .278
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 6 22 .273
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 7 26 .269
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 11
Connor Rumph, Triton 11
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 10
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 10
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 9
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 8
Jack Lindholm, Triton 8
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 7
Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 7
Joshua Roberts, Amesbury 7
Cam Willis, Georgetown 7
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 7
Max Puleo, Newburyport 7
Will Walsh, Newburyport 7
Tyler Egan, Triton 7
Andrew Johnson, Triton 7
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 7
RBI
Player, School RBI
Tyler Egan, Triton 12
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 11
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 10
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 10
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 10
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 9
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 8
Max Puleo, Newburyport 7
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 6
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 6
Connor Stick, Newburyport 6
Josh Penney, Triton 6
Nicholas Bonasera, Triton 6
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Pitching
(Minimum 8.0 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 5-0 31.2 2 0.44
Nicholas Bonasera, Triton 1-1 12.1 1 0.57
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-0 17.2 2 0.79
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 3-2 23.2 4 1.18
Tyler Egan, Triton 2-1 20.0 4 1.40
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-1 17.0 4 1.65
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 2-1 22.2 6 1.85
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 3-0 14.0 4 1.99
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 1-1 14.1 5 2.44
Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 0-1 8.0 3 2.63
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80
Brayden Johnson, Newburyport 0-0 12.0 8 4.67
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 0-2 11.0 8 5.09
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 23.2 41
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 31.2 39
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 17.0 27
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 22.2 22
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25.0 21
Tyler Egan, Triton 20.0 20
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 11.0 12
Ethan Lee, Georgetwon 14.0 12
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 17.2 12
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 14.1 12
Nicholas Bonasera, Triton 12.1 10
Triton (1).
