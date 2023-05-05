Ames baseball 3

Amesbury’s Drew Scialdone has been the best hitter in the area this spring by a wide margain.

Batting

(Minimum 15 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 21 34 .608

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8 17 .471

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 13 28 .464

Tyler Egan, Triton 13 29 .448

Connor Rumph, Triton 13 29 .448

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 10 24 .417

Jack Lindholm, Triton 10 25 .400

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13 33 .394

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 10 26 .385

Josh Penney, Triton 8 21 .381

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 13 35 .371

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 10 27 .370

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 7 19 .368

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 7 20 .350

Max Puleo, Newburyport 8 25 .320

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 5 16 .313

Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 8 26 .308

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 7 23 .304

Andrew Johnson, Triton 9 30 .300

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 7 25 .280

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 5 18 .278

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 6 22 .273

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 7 26 .269

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 11

Connor Rumph, Triton 11

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 10

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 10

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 9

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 8

Jack Lindholm, Triton 8

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 7

Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 7

Joshua Roberts, Amesbury 7

Cam Willis, Georgetown 7

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 7

Max Puleo, Newburyport 7

Will Walsh, Newburyport 7

Tyler Egan, Triton 7

Andrew Johnson, Triton 7

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 7

RBI

Player, School RBI

Tyler Egan, Triton 12

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 11

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 10

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 10

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 10

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 9

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 8

Max Puleo, Newburyport 7

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 6

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 6

Connor Stick, Newburyport 6

Josh Penney, Triton 6

Nicholas Bonasera, Triton 6

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Pitching

(Minimum 8.0 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 5-0 31.2 2 0.44

Nicholas Bonasera, Triton 1-1 12.1 1 0.57

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-0 17.2 2 0.79

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 3-2 23.2 4 1.18

Tyler Egan, Triton 2-1 20.0 4 1.40

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-1 17.0 4 1.65

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 2-1 22.2 6 1.85

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 3-0 14.0 4 1.99

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 1-1 14.1 5 2.44

Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 0-1 8.0 3 2.63

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80

Brayden Johnson, Newburyport 0-0 12.0 8 4.67

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 0-2 11.0 8 5.09

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 23.2 41

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 31.2 39

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 17.0 27

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 22.2 22

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25.0 21

Tyler Egan, Triton 20.0 20

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 11.0 12

Ethan Lee, Georgetwon 14.0 12

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 17.2 12

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 14.1 12

Nicholas Bonasera, Triton 12.1 10

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 3.
  • Games Missing:

    • Triton (1).

