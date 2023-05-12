Batting
(Minimum 20 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 23 40 .575
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 18 38 .474
Tyler Egan, Triton 18 40 .450
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 15 36 .417
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17 41 .415
Connor Rumph, Triton 16 39 .411
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 13 32 .406
Josh Penney, Triton 12 31 .387
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 17 47 .362
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 9 25 .360
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 12 35 .343
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 11 33 .333
Jack Lindholm, Triton 11 34 .324
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 10 31 .323
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 12 38 .316
Max Puleo, Newburyport 11 35 .314
Connor Stick, Newburyport 15 48 .313
Andrew Johnson, Triton 12 39 .308
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 7 23 .304
Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 9 30 .300
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 9 30 .300
Joshua Roberts, Amesbury 10 34 .294
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10 36 .278
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 8 29 .276
Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 7 26 .269
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 9 34 .265
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17
Connor Rumph, Triton 15
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 13
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 13
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 13
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 12
Joshua Roberts, Amesbury 11
Cam Willis, Georgetown 11
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 10
Max Puleo, Newburyport 9
William Walsh, Newburyport 9
Connor Stick, Newburyport 9
Tyler Egan, Triton 9
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 9
RBI
Player, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 15
Tyler Egan, Triton 15
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 13
Max Puleo, Newburyport 12
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 11
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 10
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10
Connor Stick, Newburyport 9
Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 9
Josh Penney, Triton 9
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Pitching
(Minimum 12.0 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Nic Bonasera, Triton 1-1 13.1 1 0.53
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 5-1 39.0 5 0.89
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4-2 28.2 4 0.98
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-1 26.0 4 1.08
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 0-0 12.0 2 1.17
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-0 24.2 5 1.42
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 4-1 33.1 7 1.47
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-2 21.2 8 2.59
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 3-0 16.0 6 2.63
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-1 18.1 9 3.43
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 0-2 13.0 8 4.31
Strikeouts
Player, School IP Ks
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 28.2 49
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 39.0 43
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 33.1 34
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21.2 33
Tyler Egan, Triton 26.0 27
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25.0 21
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 24.2 17
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 16.0 16
