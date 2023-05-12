Spofford 9

Trevor Kimball and Amesbury are on a hot streak.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff photo

Batting

(Minimum 20 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 23 40 .575

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 18 38 .474

Tyler Egan, Triton 18 40 .450

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 15 36 .417

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17 41 .415

Connor Rumph, Triton 16 39 .411

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 13 32 .406

Josh Penney, Triton 12 31 .387

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 17 47 .362

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 9 25 .360

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 12 35 .343

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 11 33 .333

Jack Lindholm, Triton 11 34 .324

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 10 31 .323

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 12 38 .316

Max Puleo, Newburyport 11 35 .314

Connor Stick, Newburyport 15 48 .313

Andrew Johnson, Triton 12 39 .308

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 7 23 .304

Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 9 30 .300

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 9 30 .300

Joshua Roberts, Amesbury 10 34 .294

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10 36 .278

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 8 29 .276

Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 7 26 .269

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 9 34 .265

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17

Connor Rumph, Triton 15

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 13

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 13

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 13

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 12

Joshua Roberts, Amesbury 11

Cam Willis, Georgetown 11

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 10

Max Puleo, Newburyport 9

William Walsh, Newburyport 9

Connor Stick, Newburyport 9

Tyler Egan, Triton 9

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 9

RBI

Player, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 15

Tyler Egan, Triton 15

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 13

Max Puleo, Newburyport 12

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 11

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 10

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10

Connor Stick, Newburyport 9

Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 9

Josh Penney, Triton 9

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Pitching

(Minimum 12.0 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Nic Bonasera, Triton 1-1 13.1 1 0.53

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 5-1 39.0 5 0.89

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4-2 28.2 4 0.98

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-1 26.0 4 1.08

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 0-0 12.0 2 1.17

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-0 24.2 5 1.42

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 4-1 33.1 7 1.47

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-2 21.2 8 2.59

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 3-0 16.0 6 2.63

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-1 18.1 9 3.43

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 0-2 13.0 8 4.31

Strikeouts

Player, School IP Ks

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 28.2 49

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 39.0 43

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 33.1 34

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21.2 33

Tyler Egan, Triton 26.0 27

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25.0 21

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 24.2 17

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 16.0 16

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 10.
  • Games Missing:

    • Triton (2).

    Tags

    Trending Video

    Recommended for you