Amesbury’s Drew MacDonald is a top pitcher in the area.

Batting

(Minimum 20 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 27 49 .551

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 24 57 .511

Joe Abt, Triton 19 39 .487

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 27 59 .458

Jake Harring, Amesbury 24 54 .444

Connor Stick, Newburyport 21 48 .438

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 19 44 .432

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 20 50 .400

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 20 54 .371

Cole Daniels, Triton 14 38 .368

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 17 47 .362

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13 37 .351

Andrew Johnson, Triton 14 40 .350

Max Puleo, Newburyport 16 46 .348

Tyler Egan, Triton 16 46 .348

Dylan Watson, Triton 15 45 .333

Zach Godfrey, Triton 8 24 .333

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17 52 .327

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16 50 .320

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 14 45 .311

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 16 53 .302

Tyler Cowles, Newburyport 13 43 .302

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 11 37 .297

Brady Ford, Newburyport 13 44 .296

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 12 41 .293

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jake Harring, Amesbury 22

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 22

Dylan Watson, Triton 19

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 17

Connor Stick, Newburyport 17

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 16

Cole Daniels, Triton 16

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 15

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 15

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 14

Jake Fehlner, Newburyport 14

RBI

Player, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 22

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 19

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 18

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 17

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 16

Tyler Egan, Triton 15

Jake Harring, Amesbury 14

Connor Stick, Newburyport 14

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 14

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 1

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1

Max Ligols, Pentucket 1

Joe Abt, Triton 1

Pitching

(Minimum 13 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 3-0 17.1 1 0.41

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 6-1 47.2 5 0.73

Tyler Egan, Triton 2-0 18.2 4 1.50

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 4-1 30.1 7 1.62

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 3-0 23.0 6 1.83

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 7-1 40.1 12 2.08

Dylan Watson, Triton 4-1 29.0 9 2.17

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 3-2 33.0 16 3.39

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-3 23.2 12 3.55

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 1-4 22.1 13 4.08

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 2-0 24.1 16 4.60

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 2-1 21.0 15 5.00

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 47.2 49

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 33.0 42

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 40.1 34

Dylan Watson, Triton 29.0 31

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 17.1 27

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 30.1 25

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 23.2 25

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 23.0 24

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 18.
  • Games Missing:

    • Pentucket has not consistently reported scores.

