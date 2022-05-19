Batting
(Minimum 20 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 27 49 .551
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 24 57 .511
Joe Abt, Triton 19 39 .487
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 27 59 .458
Jake Harring, Amesbury 24 54 .444
Connor Stick, Newburyport 21 48 .438
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 19 44 .432
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 20 50 .400
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 20 54 .371
Cole Daniels, Triton 14 38 .368
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 17 47 .362
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13 37 .351
Andrew Johnson, Triton 14 40 .350
Max Puleo, Newburyport 16 46 .348
Tyler Egan, Triton 16 46 .348
Dylan Watson, Triton 15 45 .333
Zach Godfrey, Triton 8 24 .333
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17 52 .327
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16 50 .320
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 14 45 .311
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 16 53 .302
Tyler Cowles, Newburyport 13 43 .302
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 11 37 .297
Brady Ford, Newburyport 13 44 .296
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 12 41 .293
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jake Harring, Amesbury 22
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 22
Dylan Watson, Triton 19
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 17
Connor Stick, Newburyport 17
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 16
Cole Daniels, Triton 16
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 15
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 15
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 14
Jake Fehlner, Newburyport 14
RBI
Player, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 22
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 19
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 18
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 17
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 16
Tyler Egan, Triton 15
Jake Harring, Amesbury 14
Connor Stick, Newburyport 14
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 14
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 1
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1
Max Ligols, Pentucket 1
Joe Abt, Triton 1
Pitching
(Minimum 13 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 3-0 17.1 1 0.41
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 6-1 47.2 5 0.73
Tyler Egan, Triton 2-0 18.2 4 1.50
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 4-1 30.1 7 1.62
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 3-0 23.0 6 1.83
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 7-1 40.1 12 2.08
Dylan Watson, Triton 4-1 29.0 9 2.17
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 3-2 33.0 16 3.39
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-3 23.2 12 3.55
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 1-4 22.1 13 4.08
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 2-0 24.1 16 4.60
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 2-1 21.0 15 5.00
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 47.2 49
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 33.0 42
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 40.1 34
Dylan Watson, Triton 29.0 31
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 17.1 27
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 30.1 25
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 23.2 25
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 23.0 24
Pentucket has not consistently reported scores.
