After a big week at the plate, Triton’s Joe Abt is climbing up the area leaders.

Batting

(Minimum 30 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 36 62 .581

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 28 57 .491

Jake Harring, Amesbury 32 66 .485

Shea Cucnotta, Amesbury 34 71 .479

Joe Abt, Triton 24 54 .444

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 28 66 .424

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 24 59 .407

Connor Stick, Newburyport 26 64 .406

Dylan Watson, Triton 24 62 .387

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 24 65 .369

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 22 60 .367

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21 59 .356

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17 48 .354

Max Puleo, Newburyport 19 55 .345

Cole Daniels, Triton 18 53 .340

Andrew Johnson, Triton 18 53 .340

Cam Stanley, Amesbury 16 48 .333

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 15 45 .333

Will Roberts, Pentucket 15 45 .333

Tyler Egan, Triton 18 56 .321

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 22 69 .319

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 19 60 .317

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 19 62 .307

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 15 49 .306

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jake Harring, Amesbury 28

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 26

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 23

Dylan Watson, Triton 23

Cole Daniels, Triton 22

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 21

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 20

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 20

Connor Stick, Newburyport 20

RBI

Player, School RBI

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 23

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 23

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 22

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 22

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 22

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 19

Jake Harring, Amesbury 18

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 17

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 17

Tyler Egan, Triton 17

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 2

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 2

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 2

Jake Harring, Amesbury 1

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Max Ligols, Pentucket 1

Pitching

(Minimum 20 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 7-2 59.0 7 0.83

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 5-0 27.1 4 1.02

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 5-1 43.2 8 1.28

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 4-0 30.0 8 1.87

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 4-3 50.0 14 1.96

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 4-1 41.1 12 2.03

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 7-3 53.1 18 2.36

Dylan Watson, Triton 4-2 36.0 14 2.72

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-4 28.1 12 2.97

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-1 25.0 10 2.80

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4-2 40.0 19 3.33

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 2-5 32.2 16 3.43

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 4-1 32.2 18 3.86

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 50.0 64

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 59.0 60

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 43.2 56

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 40.0 51

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 53.1 50

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 27.1 42

Dylan Watson, Triton 36.0 38

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 28.1 30

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 41.1 29

  • Stats current through Thursday, June 2

