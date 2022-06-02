Batting
(Minimum 30 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 36 62 .581
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 28 57 .491
Jake Harring, Amesbury 32 66 .485
Shea Cucnotta, Amesbury 34 71 .479
Joe Abt, Triton 24 54 .444
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 28 66 .424
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 24 59 .407
Connor Stick, Newburyport 26 64 .406
Dylan Watson, Triton 24 62 .387
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 24 65 .369
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 22 60 .367
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21 59 .356
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 17 48 .354
Max Puleo, Newburyport 19 55 .345
Cole Daniels, Triton 18 53 .340
Andrew Johnson, Triton 18 53 .340
Cam Stanley, Amesbury 16 48 .333
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 15 45 .333
Will Roberts, Pentucket 15 45 .333
Tyler Egan, Triton 18 56 .321
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 22 69 .319
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 19 60 .317
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 19 62 .307
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 15 49 .306
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jake Harring, Amesbury 28
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 26
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 23
Dylan Watson, Triton 23
Cole Daniels, Triton 22
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 21
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 20
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 20
Connor Stick, Newburyport 20
RBI
Player, School RBI
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 23
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 23
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 22
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 22
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 22
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 19
Jake Harring, Amesbury 18
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 17
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 17
Tyler Egan, Triton 17
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 2
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 2
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 2
Jake Harring, Amesbury 1
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Max Ligols, Pentucket 1
Pitching
(Minimum 20 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 7-2 59.0 7 0.83
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 5-0 27.1 4 1.02
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 5-1 43.2 8 1.28
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 4-0 30.0 8 1.87
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 4-3 50.0 14 1.96
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 4-1 41.1 12 2.03
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 7-3 53.1 18 2.36
Dylan Watson, Triton 4-2 36.0 14 2.72
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-4 28.1 12 2.97
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-1 25.0 10 2.80
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4-2 40.0 19 3.33
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 2-5 32.2 16 3.43
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 4-1 32.2 18 3.86
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 50.0 64
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 59.0 60
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 43.2 56
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 40.0 51
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 53.1 50
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 27.1 42
Dylan Watson, Triton 36.0 38
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 28.1 30
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 41.1 29
