Ames baseball 1

Amesbury’s Shea Cucinotta is batting over .450 for the the season.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Batting

(Minimum 10 at bats)

Name, School H AB Avg.

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 12 22 .546

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 13 24 .542

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 14 30 .467

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 9 20 .450

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 9 21 .429

Tyler Egan, Triton 9 21 .429

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10 24 .417

Connor Stick, Newburyport 10 25 .400

Joe Abt, Triton 8 20 .400

Jake Harring, Amesbury 11 28 .393

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 11 28 .393

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 9 23 .391

Tyler Cowles, Newburyport 7 18 .389

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 10 26 .385

Max Puleo, Newburyport 7 19 .368

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 8 22 .364

Cole Daniels, Triton 5 14 .357

Andrew Johnson, Triton 6 17 .353

Zach Godfrey, Triton 4 12 .333

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 8 27 .296

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 5 17 .294

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 7 24 .292

Runs

Name School Runs

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 13

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 9

Jake Harring, Amesbury 8

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 8

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 8

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 8

Connor Stick, Newburyport 8

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 8

Dylan Watson, Triton 8

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 7

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 7

RBI

Name, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 12

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 10

Jake Harring, Amesbury 8

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 8

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 8

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 7

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 7

Tyler Egan, Triton 7

Connor Stick, Newburyport 6

Home Runs

Name, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 1

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1

Pitching

(Minimum 5 innings pitched)

Name, School IP ER ERA Record

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 9.1 1 0.75 2-0

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 26.2 3 0.79 3-0

Dylan Watson, Triton 17.1 2 0.81 2-0

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 6.0 1 1.17 1-0

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 5.1 1 1.31 0-1

Tyler Egan, Triton 9.2 2 1.45 1-0

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 12.0 3 1.75 2-0

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8.0 2 1.75 1-2

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 16.1 5 2.14 3-1

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 14.1 5 2.44 1-2

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 8.2 4 3.23 0-1

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 12.0 6 3.50 1-1

Josh Sorgini, Amesbury 8.0 5 4.38 0-0

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16.0 13 5.69 2-1

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 7.1 6 5.73 0-0

Strikeouts

Name, School K

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 24

Dylan Watson, Triton 21

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 20

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 18

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 17

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 13

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 12

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 11

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 10

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 8

  • Stats current through Wednesday, April 27.
  • Games Missing: Pentucket (4).

