Batting
(Minimum 10 at bats)
Name, School H AB Avg.
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 12 22 .546
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 13 24 .542
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 14 30 .467
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 9 20 .450
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 9 21 .429
Tyler Egan, Triton 9 21 .429
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 10 24 .417
Connor Stick, Newburyport 10 25 .400
Joe Abt, Triton 8 20 .400
Jake Harring, Amesbury 11 28 .393
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 11 28 .393
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 9 23 .391
Tyler Cowles, Newburyport 7 18 .389
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 10 26 .385
Max Puleo, Newburyport 7 19 .368
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 8 22 .364
Cole Daniels, Triton 5 14 .357
Andrew Johnson, Triton 6 17 .353
Zach Godfrey, Triton 4 12 .333
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 8 27 .296
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 5 17 .294
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 7 24 .292
Runs
Name School Runs
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 13
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 9
Jake Harring, Amesbury 8
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 8
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 8
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 8
Connor Stick, Newburyport 8
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 8
Dylan Watson, Triton 8
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 7
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 7
RBI
Name, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 12
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 10
Jake Harring, Amesbury 8
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 8
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 8
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 7
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 7
Tyler Egan, Triton 7
Connor Stick, Newburyport 6
Home Runs
Name, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 1
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1
Pitching
(Minimum 5 innings pitched)
Name, School IP ER ERA Record
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 9.1 1 0.75 2-0
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 26.2 3 0.79 3-0
Dylan Watson, Triton 17.1 2 0.81 2-0
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 6.0 1 1.17 1-0
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 5.1 1 1.31 0-1
Tyler Egan, Triton 9.2 2 1.45 1-0
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 12.0 3 1.75 2-0
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8.0 2 1.75 1-2
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 16.1 5 2.14 3-1
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 14.1 5 2.44 1-2
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 8.2 4 3.23 0-1
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 12.0 6 3.50 1-1
Josh Sorgini, Amesbury 8.0 5 4.38 0-0
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16.0 13 5.69 2-1
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 7.1 6 5.73 0-0
Strikeouts
Name, School K
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 24
Dylan Watson, Triton 21
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 20
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 18
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 17
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 13
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 12
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 11
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 10
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 8
