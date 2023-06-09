Batting
(Minimum 35 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 29 57 .509
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 35 71 .493
Julien Powers, Pentucket 17 35 .486
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 35 76 .461
Tyler Egan, Triton 27 61 .443
Josh Penney, Triton 20 52 .385
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 21 56 .375
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 22 59 .373
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 26 71 .366
Connor Rumph, Triton 20 58 .345
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 21 61 .344
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 25 75 .333
Connor Stick, Newburyport 25 76 .329
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 58 .328
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 13 41 .317
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 12 39 .308
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22 72 .306
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 16 54 .296
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 20 69 .294
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 17 58 .293
Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 13 45 .289
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 17 59 .288
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 16 56 .286
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 15 53 .283
Jack Lindholm, Triton 16 58 .276
Cam Willis, Georgetown 17 62 .274
Max Puleo, Newburyport 16 59 .271
Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 14 52 .269
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 15 56 .268
Andrew Johnson, Triton 15 58 .259
Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 16 62 .258
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 17 66 .258
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 14 56 .250
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 27
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 25
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 21
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21
Connor Stick, Newburyport 21
Cam Willis, Georgetown 20
Max Puleo, Newburyport 20
Connor Rumph, Triton 20
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 19
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 17
RBI
Player, School RBI
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 30
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 27
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 21
Tyler Egan, Triton 20
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 17
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 16
Max Puleo, Newburyport 13
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 12
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 12
Cam Willis, Georgetown 12
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 12
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 2
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 1
Pitching
(Minimum 20 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8-2 61.0 9 1.03
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8-3 55.1 12 1.52
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-1 20.0 5 1.75
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4-2 32.0 10 2.19
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-4 57.1 18 2.20
Evan Luekensa, Newburyport 3-2 40.1 14 2.43
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 35.2 15 2.94
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 5-3 41.2 19 3.19
Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-2 24.0 12 3.50
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 21.0 12 4.00
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 28.0 18 4.50
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 2-4 44.2 29 4.55
Strikeouts
Player, School IP Ks
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 55.1 91
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 61.0 63
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 35.2 60
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 44.2 49
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 41.2 43
Tyler Egan, Triton 35.2 37
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 40.1 30
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 27.1 30
