Amesbury’s Trevor Kimball has been on a tear in the postseason.

Batting

(Minimum 35 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 29 57 .509

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 35 71 .493

Julien Powers, Pentucket 17 35 .486

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 35 76 .461

Tyler Egan, Triton 27 61 .443

Josh Penney, Triton 20 52 .385

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 21 56 .375

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 22 59 .373

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 26 71 .366

Connor Rumph, Triton 20 58 .345

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 21 61 .344

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 25 75 .333

Connor Stick, Newburyport 25 76 .329

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 58 .328

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 13 41 .317

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 12 39 .308

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22 72 .306

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 16 54 .296

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 20 69 .294

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 17 58 .293

Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 13 45 .289

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 17 59 .288

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 16 56 .286

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 15 53 .283

Jack Lindholm, Triton 16 58 .276

Cam Willis, Georgetown 17 62 .274

Max Puleo, Newburyport 16 59 .271

Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 14 52 .269

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 15 56 .268

Andrew Johnson, Triton 15 58 .259

Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 16 62 .258

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 17 66 .258

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 14 56 .250

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 27

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 25

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 21

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21

Connor Stick, Newburyport 21

Cam Willis, Georgetown 20

Max Puleo, Newburyport 20

Connor Rumph, Triton 20

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 19

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 17

RBI

Player, School RBI

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 30

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 27

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 21

Tyler Egan, Triton 20

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 17

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 16

Max Puleo, Newburyport 13

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 12

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 12

Cam Willis, Georgetown 12

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 12

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 2

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 1

Pitching

(Minimum 20 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8-2 61.0 9 1.03

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8-3 55.1 12 1.52

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-1 20.0 5 1.75

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4-2 32.0 10 2.19

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-4 57.1 18 2.20

Evan Luekensa, Newburyport 3-2 40.1 14 2.43

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 35.2 15 2.94

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 5-3 41.2 19 3.19

Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-2 24.0 12 3.50

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 21.0 12 4.00

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 28.0 18 4.50

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 2-4 44.2 29 4.55

Strikeouts

Player, School IP Ks

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 55.1 91

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 61.0 63

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 35.2 60

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 44.2 49

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 41.2 43

Tyler Egan, Triton 35.2 37

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 40.1 30

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 27.1 30

