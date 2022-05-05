Batting
(Minimum 12 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 17 33 .514
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 12 25 .480
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 14 32 .438
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 16 37 .432
Joe Abt, Triton 11 26 .423
Jake Harring, Amesbury 15 36 .417
Connor Stick, Newburyport 14 34 .412
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 14 36 .389
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 11 29 .379
Tyler Egan, Triton 10 27 .370
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 12 34 .353
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 11 32 .344
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10 30 .333
Cole Daniels, Triton 7 21 .333
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 10 31 .323
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 11 35 .314
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 9 29 .310
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 8 26 .308
Andrew Johnson, Triton 6 20 .300
Tyler Cowles, Newburyport 8 27 .296
Runs
Player, School Runs
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 15
Jake Harring, Amesbury 11
Connor Stick, Newburyport 11
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 11
Dylan Watson, Triton 11
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 10
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 9
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 9
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 9
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 9
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 9
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 8
Joe Abt, Triton 8
RBI
Player, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 18
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 12
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 12
Jake Harring, Amesbury 10
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 9
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 9
Joe Abt, Triton 9
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 8
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 8
Tyler Egan, Triton 8
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 7
Connor Stick, Newburyport 7
Max Puleo, Newburyport 7
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 7
Brady Ford, Newburyport 7
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 1
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1
Max Ligols, Pentucket 1
Joe Abt, Triton 1
Pitching
(Minimum 7 innings pitched)
Name, School Record IP ER ERA
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 1-0 9.0 1 0.78
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 3-0 16.1 2 0.86
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 4-1 39.2 5 0.88
Tyler Egan, Triton 1-0 14.1 2 0.98
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 1-0 7 1 1.00
Dylan Watson, Triton 2-1 20.2 4 1.36
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 2-0 18.1 6 2.29
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-2 14.1 5 2.44
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4-1 23.1 9 2.70
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 1-4 16.1 7 3.00
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 0-1 8.2 4 3.23
Josh Sorgini, Amesbury 1-0 10 5 3.50
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1-1 12.0 6 3.50
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 2-2 21.0 14 4.67
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 0-0 7.1 6 5.73
Strikeouts
Player, School K
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 36
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 27
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25
Dylan Watson, Triton 24
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 20
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 17
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 16
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 13
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 13
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 12
Tyler Egan, Triton 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.