Newburyport’s Jack Fehlner has been steady on the mound and at the plate.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Batting

(Minimum 12 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 17 33 .514

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 12 25 .480

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 14 32 .438

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 16 37 .432

Joe Abt, Triton 11 26 .423

Jake Harring, Amesbury 15 36 .417

Connor Stick, Newburyport 14 34 .412

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 14 36 .389

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 11 29 .379

Tyler Egan, Triton 10 27 .370

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 12 34 .353

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 11 32 .344

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10 30 .333

Cole Daniels, Triton 7 21 .333

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 10 31 .323

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 11 35 .314

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 9 29 .310

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 8 26 .308

Andrew Johnson, Triton 6 20 .300

Tyler Cowles, Newburyport 8 27 .296

Runs

Player, School Runs

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 15

Jake Harring, Amesbury 11

Connor Stick, Newburyport 11

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 11

Dylan Watson, Triton 11

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 10

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 9

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 9

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 9

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 9

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 9

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 8

Joe Abt, Triton 8

RBI

Player, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 18

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 12

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 12

Jake Harring, Amesbury 10

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 9

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 9

Joe Abt, Triton 9

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 8

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 8

Tyler Egan, Triton 8

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 7

Connor Stick, Newburyport 7

Max Puleo, Newburyport 7

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 7

Brady Ford, Newburyport 7

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 4

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 1

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1

Max Ligols, Pentucket 1

Joe Abt, Triton 1

Pitching

(Minimum 7 innings pitched)

Name, School Record IP ER ERA

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 1-0 9.0 1 0.78

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 3-0 16.1 2 0.86

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 4-1 39.2 5 0.88

Tyler Egan, Triton 1-0 14.1 2 0.98

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 1-0 7 1 1.00

Dylan Watson, Triton 2-1 20.2 4 1.36

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 2-0 18.1 6 2.29

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-2 14.1 5 2.44

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4-1 23.1 9 2.70

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 1-4 16.1 7 3.00

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 0-1 8.2 4 3.23

Josh Sorgini, Amesbury 1-0 10 5 3.50

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1-1 12.0 6 3.50

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 2-2 21.0 14 4.67

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 0-0 7.1 6 5.73

Strikeouts

Player, School K

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 36

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 27

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 25

Dylan Watson, Triton 24

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 20

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 17

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 16

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 13

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 13

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 12

Tyler Egan, Triton 12

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 4.
  • Games Missing:
  • Amesbury (1), Pentucket (6).

