Batting
(Minimum 25 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 31 55 .564
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 26 51 .510
Jake Harring, Amesbury 30 59 .509
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 32 65 .492
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 27 60 .450
Dylan Watson, Triton 22 56 .446
Joe Abt, Triton 21 49 .429
Connor Stick, Newburyport 23 56 .411
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 22 56 .393
Cole Daniels, Triton 18 48 .375
Max Puleo, Newburyport 18 50 .360
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 21 59 .356
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 16 45 .356
Andrew Johnson, Triton 18 51 .353
Cam Stanley, Amesbury 15 43 .349
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 18 53 .340
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 15 45 .333
Zach Godfrey, Triton 10 30 .333
Tyler Egan, Triton 17 51 .333
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 20 62 .323
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 18 56 .321
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15 49 .306
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 15 50 .300
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jake Harring, Amesbury 26
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 22
Dylan Watson, Triton 22
Cole Daniels, Triton 20
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 19
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 19
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17
Connor Stick, Newburyport 17
RBI
Player, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 23
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 21
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 19
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 19
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 18
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 18
Jake Harring, Amesbury 17
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 15
Tyler Egan, Triton 15
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2
Jake Harring, Amesbury 1
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 1
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1
Max Ligols, Pentucket 1
Joe Abt, Triton 1
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1
Pitching
(Minimum 15 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Jack Fehlner, Nport 6-2 54.2 6 0.77
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-0 23.2 4 1.18
Drew MacDonald, Abury 4-0 22.1 4 1.25
Carter Lucido, Gtown 4-1 35.1 8 1.62
Aidan Donovan, Abury 3-0 24.0 6 1.75
Charlie Forrest, Nport 7-2 46.1 14 2.12
Dylan Watson, Triton 4-1 31.0 10 2.26
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-4 28.1 12 2.97
Trevor Kimball, Abury 4-2 39.0 19 3.41
Zach Gilmore, Gtown 2-5 28.2 14 3.42
Ty Girouard, Gtown 3-0 30.2 17 3.88
Drew Scialdone, Abury 2-1 21.0 15 5.00
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 54.2 55
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 39.0 48
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 46.1 40
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 22.1 36
Dylan Watson, Triton 31.0 34
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 28.1 30
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 35.1 28
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 28.2 26
Aidan Donovan, Amesbury 24.0 25
