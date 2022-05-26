Ames baseball 1

Amesbury’s Shea Cucinotta is racing up the area’s hitting leaders.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photos

Batting

(Minimum 25 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 31 55 .564

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 26 51 .510

Jake Harring, Amesbury 30 59 .509

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 32 65 .492

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 27 60 .450

Dylan Watson, Triton 22 56 .446

Joe Abt, Triton 21 49 .429

Connor Stick, Newburyport 23 56 .411

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 22 56 .393

Cole Daniels, Triton 18 48 .375

Max Puleo, Newburyport 18 50 .360

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 21 59 .356

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 16 45 .356

Andrew Johnson, Triton 18 51 .353

Cam Stanley, Amesbury 15 43 .349

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 18 53 .340

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 15 45 .333

Zach Godfrey, Triton 10 30 .333

Tyler Egan, Triton 17 51 .333

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 20 62 .323

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 18 56 .321

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15 49 .306

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 15 50 .300

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jake Harring, Amesbury 26

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 22

Dylan Watson, Triton 22

Cole Daniels, Triton 20

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 19

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 19

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 17

Connor Stick, Newburyport 17

RBI

Player, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 23

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 21

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 19

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 19

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 18

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 18

Jake Harring, Amesbury 17

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 15

Tyler Egan, Triton 15

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2

Jake Harring, Amesbury 1

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 1

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1

Max Ligols, Pentucket 1

Joe Abt, Triton 1

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1

Pitching

(Minimum 15 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Jack Fehlner, Nport 6-2 54.2 6 0.77

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-0 23.2 4 1.18

Drew MacDonald, Abury 4-0 22.1 4 1.25

Carter Lucido, Gtown 4-1 35.1 8 1.62

Aidan Donovan, Abury 3-0 24.0 6 1.75

Charlie Forrest, Nport 7-2 46.1 14 2.12

Dylan Watson, Triton 4-1 31.0 10 2.26

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-4 28.1 12 2.97

Trevor Kimball, Abury 4-2 39.0 19 3.41

Zach Gilmore, Gtown 2-5 28.2 14 3.42

Ty Girouard, Gtown 3-0 30.2 17 3.88

Drew Scialdone, Abury 2-1 21.0 15 5.00

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 54.2 55

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 39.0 48

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 46.1 40

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 22.1 36

Dylan Watson, Triton 31.0 34

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 28.1 30

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 35.1 28

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 28.2 26

Aidan Donovan, Amesbury 24.0 25

