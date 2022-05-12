Ames-George baseball 5

Amesbury’s Drew Scialdone is getting it done at the plate and on the mound.

Batting

(Minumum 15 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 22 41 .537

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 18 35 .514

Joe Abt, Triton 15 32 .469

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 16 35 .457

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 17 38 .447

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 21 48 .438

Connor Stick, Newburyport 16 38 .421

Andrew Johnson, Triton 12 30 .400

Jake Harring, Amesbury 17 43 .395

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 16 42 .382

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 16 43 .372

Cole Daniels, Triton 11 30 .367

Zach Godfrey, Triton 7 20 .350

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 15 43 .349

Tyler Egan, Triton 13 38 .342

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 12 37 .324

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 10 31 .323

Brady Ford, Newburyport 12 38 .316

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 13 42 .310

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10 33 .303

Runs

Player, School Runs

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 19

Jake Harring, Amesbury 16

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 14

Connor Stick, Newburyport 14

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 14

Dylan Watson, Triton 14

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 12

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 12

Cole Daniels, Triton 12

Joe Abt, Triton 12

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 11

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 11

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 11

Tyler Egan, Triton 10

RBI

Player, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 20

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 15

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 15

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 14

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 13

Jake Harring, Amesbury 12

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 11

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 11

Joe Abt, Triton 11

Tyler Egan, Triton 11

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 10

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 1

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1

Max Ligols, Pentucket 1

Joe Abt, Triton 1

Pitching

(Minimum 10 innings pitched)

Name, School Record IP ER ERA

Drew MacDonald, Amsbry 2-0 10.0 1 0.70

Jack Fehlner, Nwbryprt 4-1 38.2 5 0.91

Carter Lucido, Grgtwn 3-1 23.1 5 1.50

Tyler Egan, Triton 1-0 14.2 4 1.91

Charlie Forrest, Nwbryprt 6-1 32.1 9 1.95

Aiden Donovan, Amsbry 2-0 18.1 6 2.29

Dylan Watson, Trtn 3-1 24.1 8 2.30

Griffin Dupuis, Trtn 1-2 19.1 8 2.90

Zach Gilmore, Grgtwn 1-4 16.1 7 3.00

Josh Sorgini, Amsbry 1-1 11.0 6 3.82

Ethan Lee, Grgtwn 0-1 12.1 7 3.97

Trevor Kimball, Amsbry 3-2 28.0 16 3.99

Lucas Stallard, Nwbryprt 0-0 11.1 8 4.94

Drew Scialdone, Amsbry 1-1 18.0 15 5.83

Ty Girouard, Grgtwn 1-0 16.2 15 6.30

Strikeouts

Name, School K

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 37

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 35

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 30

Dylan Watson, Triton 28

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 20

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 19

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 19

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 17

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 16

  • Stats current through Wednesday, May 11
  • Games Missing:

    • Pentucket has not consistently reported scores.

