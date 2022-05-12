Batting
(Minumum 15 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 22 41 .537
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 18 35 .514
Joe Abt, Triton 15 32 .469
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 16 35 .457
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 17 38 .447
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 21 48 .438
Connor Stick, Newburyport 16 38 .421
Andrew Johnson, Triton 12 30 .400
Jake Harring, Amesbury 17 43 .395
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 16 42 .382
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 16 43 .372
Cole Daniels, Triton 11 30 .367
Zach Godfrey, Triton 7 20 .350
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 15 43 .349
Tyler Egan, Triton 13 38 .342
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 12 37 .324
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 10 31 .323
Brady Ford, Newburyport 12 38 .316
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 13 42 .310
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10 33 .303
Runs
Player, School Runs
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 19
Jake Harring, Amesbury 16
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 14
Connor Stick, Newburyport 14
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 14
Dylan Watson, Triton 14
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 12
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 12
Cole Daniels, Triton 12
Joe Abt, Triton 12
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 11
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 11
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 11
Tyler Egan, Triton 10
RBI
Player, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 20
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 15
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 15
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 14
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 13
Jake Harring, Amesbury 12
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 11
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 11
Joe Abt, Triton 11
Tyler Egan, Triton 11
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 10
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 10
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 1
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 1
Max Ligols, Pentucket 1
Joe Abt, Triton 1
Pitching
(Minimum 10 innings pitched)
Name, School Record IP ER ERA
Drew MacDonald, Amsbry 2-0 10.0 1 0.70
Jack Fehlner, Nwbryprt 4-1 38.2 5 0.91
Carter Lucido, Grgtwn 3-1 23.1 5 1.50
Tyler Egan, Triton 1-0 14.2 4 1.91
Charlie Forrest, Nwbryprt 6-1 32.1 9 1.95
Aiden Donovan, Amsbry 2-0 18.1 6 2.29
Dylan Watson, Trtn 3-1 24.1 8 2.30
Griffin Dupuis, Trtn 1-2 19.1 8 2.90
Zach Gilmore, Grgtwn 1-4 16.1 7 3.00
Josh Sorgini, Amsbry 1-1 11.0 6 3.82
Ethan Lee, Grgtwn 0-1 12.1 7 3.97
Trevor Kimball, Amsbry 3-2 28.0 16 3.99
Lucas Stallard, Nwbryprt 0-0 11.1 8 4.94
Drew Scialdone, Amsbry 1-1 18.0 15 5.83
Ty Girouard, Grgtwn 1-0 16.2 15 6.30
Strikeouts
Name, School K
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 37
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 35
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 30
Dylan Watson, Triton 28
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 20
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 19
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 19
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 17
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 16
Pentucket has not consistently reported scores.
