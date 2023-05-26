Batting
(Minimum 25 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 32 57 .561
Julien Powers, Pentucket 14 27 .519
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 22 48 .458
Tyler Egan, Triton 23 53 .434
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 24 57 .421
Josh Penney, Triton 17 42 .405
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 20 50 .400
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 18 47 .383
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 19 51 .373
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16 47 .341
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 56 .339
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 19 58 .328
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 12 37 .324
Connor Stick, Newburyport 19 59 .322
Connor Rumph, Triton 17 53 .321
Max Puleo, Newburyport 14 44 .318
Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 12 38 .316
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 16 53 .302
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 12 40 .300
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12 40 .300
Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 8 27 .296
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 11 38 .290
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 17 59 .288
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 14 49 .286
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 13 46 .282
Jack Lindholm, Triton 13 47 .277
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 12 45 .267
Will Walsh, Newburyport 12 46 .261
Andrew Johnson, Triton 13 50 .260
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 11 43 .256
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 14 55 .255
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15 59 .254
Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 12 48 .250
Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 11 44 .250
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 23
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 21
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 17
Cam Willis, Georgetown 16
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 16
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 15
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 15
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 15
Connor Rumph, Triton 15
Connor Stick, Newburyport 14
Max Puleo, Newburyport 13
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 13
RBI
Player, School RBI
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 20
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 17
Tyler Egan, Triton 16
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 15
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 15
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 14
Max Puleo, Newburyport 12
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 12
Connor Stick, Newburyport 11
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 10
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 10
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 10
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Pitching
(Minimum 17.0 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 7-1 53.0 6 0.79
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-1 30.2 6 1.37
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-3 51.1 11 1.50
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-1 20.0 5 1.75
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 6-3 43.1 11 1.78
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 29.0 9 2.17
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80
Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-1 18.1 9 3.44
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 20.0 12 4.20
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 27.2 18 4.56
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1-3 31.2 21 4.64
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-3 25.2 18 4.91
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 43.1 75
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 51.1 56
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 53.0 52
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 31.2 38
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 25.2 36
Tyler Egan, Triton 29.0 30
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 23.2 22
Stats current through Wednesday, May 24.
