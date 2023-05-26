baseball 3

Pentucket’s Kyle Ventola is an area batting leader.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Batting

(Minimum 25 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 32 57 .561

Julien Powers, Pentucket 14 27 .519

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 22 48 .458

Tyler Egan, Triton 23 53 .434

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 24 57 .421

Josh Penney, Triton 17 42 .405

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 20 50 .400

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 18 47 .383

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 19 51 .373

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 16 47 .341

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 56 .339

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 19 58 .328

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 12 37 .324

Connor Stick, Newburyport 19 59 .322

Connor Rumph, Triton 17 53 .321

Max Puleo, Newburyport 14 44 .318

Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 12 38 .316

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 16 53 .302

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 12 40 .300

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12 40 .300

Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 8 27 .296

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 11 38 .290

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 17 59 .288

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 14 49 .286

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 13 46 .282

Jack Lindholm, Triton 13 47 .277

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 12 45 .267

Will Walsh, Newburyport 12 46 .261

Andrew Johnson, Triton 13 50 .260

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 11 43 .256

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 14 55 .255

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 15 59 .254

Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 12 48 .250

Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 11 44 .250

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 23

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 21

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 17

Cam Willis, Georgetown 16

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 16

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 15

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 15

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 15

Connor Rumph, Triton 15

Connor Stick, Newburyport 14

Max Puleo, Newburyport 13

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 13

RBI

Player, School RBI

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 20

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 17

Tyler Egan, Triton 16

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 15

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 15

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 14

Max Puleo, Newburyport 12

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 12

Connor Stick, Newburyport 11

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 10

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 10

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 10

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Pitching

(Minimum 17.0 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 7-1 53.0 6 0.79

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 2-1 30.2 6 1.37

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-3 51.1 11 1.50

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 1-1 20.0 5 1.75

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 6-3 43.1 11 1.78

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 29.0 9 2.17

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 3-2 25.0 10 2.80

Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-1 18.1 9 3.44

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 20.0 12 4.20

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 27.2 18 4.56

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1-3 31.2 21 4.64

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 3-3 25.2 18 4.91

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 43.1 75

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 51.1 56

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 53.0 52

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 31.2 38

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 25.2 36

Tyler Egan, Triton 29.0 30

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 23.2 22

Stats current through Wednesday, May 24.

