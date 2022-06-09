Batting
(Minimum 30 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 36 68 .529
Jake Harring, Amesbury 35 73 .480
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 30 63 .476
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 36 78 .462
Joe Abt, Triton 25 56 .446
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 31 71 .437
Dylan Watson, Triton 24 63 .381
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 25 66 .379
Connor Stick, Newburyport 26 69 .377
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 24 65 .369
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 26 71 .366
Cam Stanley, Amesbury 18 52 .346
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jake Harring, Amesbury 29
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 28
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 25
Dylan Watson, Triton 25
Cole Daniels, Triton 22
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 22
RBI
Player, School RBI
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 25
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 23
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 23
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 22
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 22
Jake Harring, Amesbury 21
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 20
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 2
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 2
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 2
Jake Harring, Amesbury 1
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1
Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 1
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1
Brady Ford, Newburyport 1
Max Ligols, Pentucket 1
Joe Abt, Triton 1
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1
Pitching
(Minimum 20 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 8-2 66.0 7 0.74
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 6-0 34.1 4 0.82
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 5-1 47.1 10 1.48
Carter Lucido, Georgetown 5-1 48.1 12 1.74
Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 4-0 30.0 8 1.87
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 5-4 59.0 16 1.89
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 8-3 60.1 19 2.21
Dylan Watson, Triton 4-3 43.0 17 2.77
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-1 25.0 10 2.80
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 3-5 39.2 16 2.82
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-4 28.1 12 2.97
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5-2 47.0 20 2.98
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 59.0 75
Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 66.0 63
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 47.0 62
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 47.1 61
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 60.1 55
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 34.1 49
Dylan Watson, Triton 43.0 45
