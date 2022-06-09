Spofford 9

Trevor Kimball is still the area leader in home runs.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff photo

Batting

(Minimum 30 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 36 68 .529

Jake Harring, Amesbury 35 73 .480

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 30 63 .476

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 36 78 .462

Joe Abt, Triton 25 56 .446

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 31 71 .437

Dylan Watson, Triton 24 63 .381

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 25 66 .379

Connor Stick, Newburyport 26 69 .377

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 24 65 .369

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 26 71 .366

Cam Stanley, Amesbury 18 52 .346

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jake Harring, Amesbury 29

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 28

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 25

Dylan Watson, Triton 25

Cole Daniels, Triton 22

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 22

RBI

Player, School RBI

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 25

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 23

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 23

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 22

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 22

Jake Harring, Amesbury 21

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 20

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 2

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 2

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 2

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 2

Jake Harring, Amesbury 1

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 1

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 1

Ty Girouard, Georgetown 1

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 1

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 1

Brady Ford, Newburyport 1

Max Ligols, Pentucket 1

Joe Abt, Triton 1

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1

Pitching

(Minimum 20 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 8-2 66.0 7 0.74

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 6-0 34.1 4 0.82

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 5-1 47.1 10 1.48

Carter Lucido, Georgetown 5-1 48.1 12 1.74

Aiden Donovan, Amesbury 4-0 30.0 8 1.87

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 5-4 59.0 16 1.89

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 8-3 60.1 19 2.21

Dylan Watson, Triton 4-3 43.0 17 2.77

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-1 25.0 10 2.80

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 3-5 39.2 16 2.82

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 1-4 28.1 12 2.97

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 5-2 47.0 20 2.98

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Ethan Hunt, Pentucket 59.0 75

Jack Fehlner, Newburyport 66.0 63

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 47.0 62

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 47.1 61

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 60.1 55

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 34.1 49

Dylan Watson, Triton 43.0 45

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you