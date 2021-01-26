Boys Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Cam Keliher Amesbury 3 58 19.3
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 6 111 18.5
Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6
Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0
Kyle Odoy Triton 5 70 14.0
Nick Daly Pentucket 1 13 13.0
Quintin McHale Triton 5 58 11.6
Matt Welch Amesbury 3 34 11.3
Silas Bucco Pentucket 1 11 11.0
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 5 50 10.0
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 21
Justin Murphy Georgetown 14
Cam Keliher Amesbury 9
Jack Lucido Georgetown 9
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 9
Harrison Lien Georgetown 8
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 8
Kyle Odoy Triton 8
Ronan Brown Newburyport 6
Griffin DuPuis Triton 6
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton
28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich
28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield
25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex
22 Quintin McHale Triton Jan. 11 at Georgetown
22 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 15 vs. North Reading
CAL STANDINGS
Kinney Division
Team Overall CAL
Newburyport 6-0 6-0
Lynnfield 2-4 2-3
North Reading 2-5 2-5
Triton 1-4 1-4
Pentucket 0-1 0-1
Baker Division
Team Overall CAL
Georgetown 5-0 4-0
Manchester Essex 4-2 4-2
Ipswich 3-2 3-2
Hamilton-Wenham 3-1 2-1
Amesbury 1-2 1-2
Rockport 0-6 0-5
Girls Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 2 28 14.0
Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 5 67 13.4
Olivia Kiricoples Triton 3 34 11.3
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 6 63 10.5
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 6 53 8.8
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 5 43 8.6
Molly Kimball Triton 3 24 8.0
Abby Dube Pentucket 6 46 7.7
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 5 30 6.0
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Abby Dube Pentucket 9
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 9
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 6
Ava DiBurro Pentucket 6
Molly Kimball Triton 6
Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 3
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown
20 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 19 vs. Amesbury
18 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 22 vs. Lynnfield
17 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 5 vs. Ipswich
17 Arielle Cleveland Pentucket Jan. 15 at Manchester Essex
CAL STANDINGS
Kinney Division
Team Overall CAL
Pentucket 6-0 5-0
Newburyport 5-0 5-0
North Reading 3-1 3-1
Triton 2-1 2-1
Lynnfield 1-4 1-3
Baker Division
Team Overall CAL
Manchester Essex 3-3 2-3
Amesbury 1-1 1-1
Rockport 1-2 1-2
Ipswich 1-3 1-3
Hamilton-Wenham 1-5 1-4
Georgetown 0-4 0-4
Boys Hockey
SCORING
Player School G A Pts
James Tatro Triton 11 4 15
Richie Hardy Pentucket 8 4 12
Jon Groth Newburyport 5 7 12
Ryan Archer Newburyport 5 6 11
Trevor Quigley Triton 4 7 11
Cael Kohan Triton 4 4 8
Colin Richmond Newburyport 1 6 7
Brady Lindholm Triton 0 7 7
Zach Wilson Newburyport 2 4 6
Jack Stewart Pentucket 2 4 6
CAL STANDINGS
Kinney Division
Team Overall CAL
Newburyport 4-0-1 4-0
Triton 4-0-1 4-0
Pentucket 3-3 3-3
Lynnfield 2-2-2 2-2-1
North Reading 2-2-1 2-2-1
Hamilton-Wenham 0-2-3 0-2-2
Rockport 0-6 0-6
Girls Hockey
SCORING
Player School G A Pts
Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 5 1 6
Ella Roe HPNA 1 3 4
Brooke Duquette HPNA 0 4 4
Katerina Yelsits HPNA 2 1 3
Sophie Znamierowski HPNA 1 2 3
Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 0 3 3
Izzy Kirby Newburyport 2 0 2
Shannon Brennan Newburyport 1 1 2
Morgan Whitlock HPNA 0 2 2
Rachelle Zinland HPNA 0 2 2
LOCAL RECORDS
Team Overall
Newburyport 2-1
HPNA 1-3
