Boys Basketball

SCORING

Player     School     G     Pts     PPG

Cam Keliher     Amesbury     3     58     19.3

Jacob Robertson     Newburyport     6     111     18.5

Justin Murphy     Georgetown     5     73     14.6

Harrison Lien     Georgetown     5     70     14.0

Kyle Odoy     Triton     5     70     14.0

Nick Daly     Pentucket     1     13     13.0

Quintin McHale     Triton     5     58     11.6

Matt Welch     Amesbury     3     34     11.3

Silas Bucco     Pentucket     1     11     11.0

Dylan Wilkinson     Triton     5     50     10.0

3-POINTERS

Player     School     3s

Jacob Robertson     Newburyport     21

Justin Murphy     Georgetown     14

Cam Keliher     Amesbury     9

Jack Lucido     Georgetown     9

Dylan Wilkinson     Triton     9

Harrison Lien     Georgetown     8

Jack Fehlner     Newburyport     8

Kyle Odoy     Triton     8

Ronan Brown     Newburyport     6

Griffin DuPuis     Triton     6

TOP GAMES

Points     Player     School     Game

33     Harrison Lien     Georgetown     Jan. 11 vs. Triton

28     Jacob Robertson     Newburyport     Jan. 5 at Ipswich

28     Cam Keliher     Amesbury     Jan. 22 at Lynnfield

25     Justin Murphy     Georgetown     Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex

22     Quintin McHale     Triton     Jan. 11 at Georgetown

22     Jacob Robertson     Newburyport     Jan. 15 vs. North Reading

CAL STANDINGS

Kinney Division

Team     Overall     CAL

Newburyport     6-0     6-0

Lynnfield     2-4     2-3

North Reading     2-5     2-5

Triton     1-4     1-4

Pentucket     0-1     0-1

Baker Division

Team     Overall     CAL

Georgetown     5-0     4-0

Manchester Essex     4-2     4-2

Ipswich     3-2     3-2

Hamilton-Wenham     3-1     2-1

Amesbury     1-2     1-2

Rockport     0-6     0-5

Girls Basketball

SCORING

Player     School     G     Pts     PPG

Avery Hallinan     Amesbury     2     28     14.0

Abigail Gillingham     Newburyport     5     67     13.4

Olivia Kiricoples     Triton     3     34     11.3

Arielle Cleveland     Pentucket     6     63     10.5

Carena Ziolkowski     Georgetown     4     40     10.0

Mackenzie Currie     Pentucket     6     53     8.8

Deirdre McElhinney     Newburyport     5     43     8.6

Molly Kimball     Triton     3     24     8.0

Abby Dube     Pentucket     6     46     7.7

Jacqueline Doucette     Newburyport     5     30     6.0

3-POINTERS

Player     School     3s

Abby Dube     Pentucket     9

Arielle Cleveland     Pentucket     9

Carena Ziolkowski     Georgetown     7

Deirdre McElhinney     Newburyport     6

Ava DiBurro     Pentucket     6

Molly Kimball     Triton     6

Gabby Bellacqua     Pentucket     5

Mackenzie Currie     Pentucket     4

Jacqueline Doucette     Newburyport     3

TOP GAMES

Points     Player     School     Game

21     Olivia Kiricoples     Triton     Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown

20     Abigail Gillingham     Newburyport     Jan. 19 vs. Amesbury

18     Avery Hallinan     Amesbury     Jan. 22 vs. Lynnfield

17     Abigail Gillingham     Newburyport     Jan. 5 vs. Ipswich

17     Arielle Cleveland     Pentucket     Jan. 15 at Manchester Essex

CAL STANDINGS

Kinney Division

Team     Overall     CAL

Pentucket     6-0     5-0

Newburyport     5-0     5-0

North Reading     3-1     3-1

Triton     2-1     2-1

Lynnfield     1-4     1-3

Baker Division

Team     Overall     CAL

Manchester Essex     3-3     2-3

Amesbury     1-1     1-1

Rockport     1-2     1-2

Ipswich     1-3     1-3

Hamilton-Wenham     1-5     1-4

Georgetown     0-4     0-4

Boys Hockey

SCORING

Player     School     G     A     Pts

James Tatro     Triton     11     4     15

Richie Hardy     Pentucket     8     4     12

Jon Groth     Newburyport     5     7     12

Ryan Archer     Newburyport     5     6     11

Trevor Quigley     Triton     4     7     11

Cael Kohan     Triton     4     4     8

Colin Richmond     Newburyport     1     6     7

Brady Lindholm     Triton     0     7     7

Zach Wilson     Newburyport     2     4     6

Jack Stewart     Pentucket     2     4     6

CAL STANDINGS

Kinney Division

Team     Overall     CAL

Newburyport     4-0-1     4-0

Triton     4-0-1     4-0

Pentucket     3-3     3-3

Lynnfield     2-2-2     2-2-1

North Reading     2-2-1     2-2-1

Hamilton-Wenham     0-2-3     0-2-2

Rockport     0-6     0-6 

Girls Hockey

SCORING

Player     School     G     A     Pts

Kaitlyn Bush     HPNA     5     1     6

Ella Roe     HPNA     1     3     4

Brooke Duquette     HPNA     0     4     4

Katerina Yelsits     HPNA     2     1     3

Sophie Znamierowski     HPNA     1     2     3

Alyssa Mazzocchi     HPNA     0     3     3

Izzy Kirby     Newburyport     2     0     2

Shannon Brennan     Newburyport     1     1     2

Morgan Whitlock     HPNA     0     2     2

Rachelle Zinland     HPNA     0     2     2

LOCAL RECORDS

Team     Overall

Newburyport     2-1

HPNA     1-3

