Area Leaders
Scoring
Player, School TD PAT 2-P FG Ttl
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 9 0 1 0 56
Finn Sullivan, Newburyport 5 12 1 0 44
Shea Cucinotta, Abury 6 0 0 0 36
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 6 0 0 0 36
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 3 0 8 0 34
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24
Colin Martin, Georgetown 3 1 1 0 21
Henry O’Neill, Amesbury 3 0 1 0 20
Nick Marden, Amesbury 2 0 2 0 16
Chris Guyer, Georgetown 2 0 1 0 14
Jared Leonard, Triton 2 1 0 0 14
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD YPC
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 76 410 6 5.4
Henry O’Neill, Amesbury 60 364 3 6.1
Finn Sullivan, Newburyport 56 304 5 5.4
Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 39 282 6 7.2
Jack Hadden, Newburyport 29 201 2 6.9
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 25 145 0 5.8
Nick Marden, Amesbury 24 123 2 5.1
Johnny Igoe, Pentucket 33 117 0 3.6
Anthony Plumb, Georgetown 11 78 2 7.1
Passing
Player, School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.
Anthony Plumb, Georgetown 70 107 1,423 17 65.4
Finn Sullivan, Newburyport 52 80 684 8 65.0
Chase Dwight, Pentucket 45 75 600 3 60.0
Max Ciaramitaro, Triton 26 44 252 1 59.1
Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 15 38 235 0 40.0
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD YPC
Jack Lucido, Georgetown 35 751 9 21.5
Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 16 235 4 14.7
Colin Martin, Georgetown 5 187 3 37.4
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 11 181 3 16.5
CJ Condon, Pentucket 14 173 2 12.4
Adam Payne, Pentucket 9 164 0 18.2
Grant Mosesian, Newburyport 13 147 2 11.3
Chris Guyer, Georgetown 11 175 1 15.9
Iyosoba Osazuwa, Newburyport 9 135 0 15.0
Jonny Igoe, Pentucket 12 112 0 9.3
Brandon Lee, Pentucket 5 111 1 22.2
Jeff Thurston, Newburyport 5 110 1 22.0
Dylan Watson, Triton 13 110 0 8.5
Andrew Baker, Amesbury 6 102 0 17.0
- Games missing: Triton (2), Governors Academy (3).
Cape Ann League Standings
Kinney
Team League Overall
North Reading 3-0 5-0
Pentucket 2-1 4-1
Newburyport 2-1 3-2
Triton 0-3 1-3
Baker
Team League Overall
H-W 2-1 4-1
Amesbury 2-1 3-1
Lynnfield 1-2 2-2
Ipswich 0-3 0-5
