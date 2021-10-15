Photo 4

After another big day on the ground and through the air, Pentucket quarterback Chase Dwight is quickly rising up our area stats leaderboard.

Area Leaders

Scoring

Player, School TD PAT 2-P FG Ttl

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 9 0 1 0 56

Finn Sullivan, Newburyport 5 12 1 0 44

Shea Cucinotta, Abury 6 0 0 0 36

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 6 0 0 0 36

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 3 0 8 0 34

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24

Colin Martin, Georgetown 3 1 1 0 21

Henry O’Neill, Amesbury 3 0 1 0 20

Nick Marden, Amesbury 2 0 2 0 16

Chris Guyer, Georgetown 2 0 1 0 14

Jared Leonard, Triton 2 1 0 0 14

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD YPC

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 76 410 6 5.4

Henry O’Neill, Amesbury 60 364 3 6.1

Finn Sullivan, Newburyport 56 304 5 5.4

Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury 39 282 6 7.2

Jack Hadden, Newburyport 29 201 2 6.9

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 25 145 0 5.8

Nick Marden, Amesbury 24 123 2 5.1

Johnny Igoe, Pentucket 33 117 0 3.6

Anthony Plumb, Georgetown 11 78 2 7.1

Passing

Player, School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.

Anthony Plumb, Georgetown 70 107 1,423 17 65.4

Finn Sullivan, Newburyport 52 80 684 8 65.0

Chase Dwight, Pentucket 45 75 600 3 60.0

Max Ciaramitaro, Triton 26 44 252 1 59.1

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury 15 38 235 0 40.0

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD YPC

Jack Lucido, Georgetown 35 751 9 21.5

Lucas Stallard, Newburyport 16 235 4 14.7

Colin Martin, Georgetown 5 187 3 37.4

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 11 181 3 16.5

CJ Condon, Pentucket 14 173 2 12.4

Adam Payne, Pentucket 9 164 0 18.2

Grant Mosesian, Newburyport 13 147 2 11.3

Chris Guyer, Georgetown 11 175 1 15.9

Iyosoba Osazuwa, Newburyport 9 135 0 15.0

Jonny Igoe, Pentucket 12 112 0 9.3

Brandon Lee, Pentucket 5 111 1 22.2

Jeff Thurston, Newburyport 5 110 1 22.0

Dylan Watson, Triton 13 110 0 8.5

Andrew Baker, Amesbury 6 102 0 17.0

  • Games missing: Triton (2), Governors Academy (3).

Cape Ann League Standings

Kinney

Team League Overall

North Reading 3-0 5-0

Pentucket 2-1 4-1

Newburyport 2-1 3-2

Triton 0-3 1-3

Baker

Team League Overall

H-W 2-1 4-1

Amesbury 2-1 3-1

Lynnfield 1-2 2-2

Ipswich 0-3 0-5

