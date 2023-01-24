Boys
Scoring
Player, School G A Pts
Cameron Smith, Pentucket 4 7 11
Tyler Egan, Triton 7 4 11
Joey Duggan, Amesbury 6 4 10
Nolan Cole, Pentucket 7 3 10
Jack Stewart, Pentucket 9 1 10
Zach McHugh, Newburyport 3 6 9
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4 5 9
Michael Taylor, Triton 6 3 9
Will Palermino, Newburyport 4 4 8
Andrew Johnson, Triton 3 5 8
Callan Wardwell, Triton 1 7 8
Jack Lindholm, Triton 1 7 8
Bodie Marcotte, Amesbury 3 4 7
Matt Venturi, Amesbury 3 4 7
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 5 2 7
Kane Brennan, Newburyport 3 4 7
Max Puleo, Newburyport 2 4 6
Mason Colby, Triton 3 3 6
Lucas Sullivan, Triton 5 1 6
Brady Burnham, Amesbury 2 3 5
Ryan Philbin, Newburyport 3 2 5
Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 4 1 5
Nolan Gorski, Pentucket 1 4 5
Nicholas Kutcher, Pentucket 4 1 5
Colin Fidler, Triton 4 1 5
Quinn Fidler, Triton 2 3 5
Gavin Colby, Triton 3 2 5
Colby Arel, Newburyport 1 3 4
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 2 2 4
Jacob Riley, Pentucket 1 3 4
Connor Rumph, Triton 1 3 4
Alex Pasquini, Triton 2 2 4
Braeden Curran, Newburyport 1 2 3
Cam Caponigro, Newburyport 0 3 3
Cole Macallan, Pentucket 1 2 3
Cameron Dewar, Pentucket 0 3 3
Aaron Wirwicz, Pentucket 2 1 3
Josh Hersey, Triton 0 3 3
Goalies
Player, School Record Shutouts GAA
Wes Rollins, Triton 6-0-0 1 1.17
Jamie Brooks, Newburyport 5-5-1 2 1.88
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 4-1-0 0 2.00
Tre Marcotte, Amesbury 2-1-0 0 2.75
Gavin Marengi, Triton 2-3 1 2.40
Ben Guertin, Pentucket 2-6-1 0 3.70
Girls
Scoring
Player, School G A Pts
Jenna Oliver, Newburyport 5 2 7
Kiara Farrar, Newburyport 2 2 4
Abby Stauss, Newburyport 2 1 3
Maggie Fitzgerald, Newburyport 2 1 3
Riley Freeman, Newburyport 1 2 3
Hannah Gross, Newburyprot 1 2 3
Olivia Wilson, Newburyport 2 1 3
Lainey Pare, Newburyport 1 0 1
Holly Sullivan, Newburyport 0 1 1
Kayla Gibbs, Newburyport 1 0 1
Sage Joyce, Newburyport 1 0 1
Emmerson Marengi, Newburyport 0 1 1
Goalies
Player, School Record Shutouts GAA
Teagan Wilson, Newburyport 4-6-0 0 2.10
