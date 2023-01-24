Pentucket hockey 3

Pentucket’s Nolan Cole is an area scoring leader.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Boys

Scoring

Player, School G A Pts

Cameron Smith, Pentucket 4 7 11

Tyler Egan, Triton 7 4 11

Joey Duggan, Amesbury 6 4 10

Nolan Cole, Pentucket 7 3 10

Jack Stewart, Pentucket 9 1 10

Zach McHugh, Newburyport 3 6 9

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4 5 9

Michael Taylor, Triton 6 3 9

Will Palermino, Newburyport 4 4 8

Andrew Johnson, Triton 3 5 8

Callan Wardwell, Triton 1 7 8

Jack Lindholm, Triton 1 7 8

Bodie Marcotte, Amesbury 3 4 7

Matt Venturi, Amesbury 3 4 7

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 5 2 7

Kane Brennan, Newburyport 3 4 7

Max Puleo, Newburyport 2 4 6

Mason Colby, Triton 3 3 6

Lucas Sullivan, Triton 5 1 6

Brady Burnham, Amesbury 2 3 5

Ryan Philbin, Newburyport 3 2 5

Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 4 1 5

Nolan Gorski, Pentucket 1 4 5

Nicholas Kutcher, Pentucket 4 1 5

Colin Fidler, Triton 4 1 5

Quinn Fidler, Triton 2 3 5

Gavin Colby, Triton 3 2 5

Colby Arel, Newburyport 1 3 4

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 2 2 4

Jacob Riley, Pentucket 1 3 4

Connor Rumph, Triton 1 3 4

Alex Pasquini, Triton 2 2 4

Braeden Curran, Newburyport 1 2 3

Cam Caponigro, Newburyport 0 3 3

Cole Macallan, Pentucket 1 2 3

Cameron Dewar, Pentucket 0 3 3

Aaron Wirwicz, Pentucket 2 1 3

Josh Hersey, Triton 0 3 3

Goalies

Player, School Record Shutouts GAA

Wes Rollins, Triton 6-0-0 1 1.17

Jamie Brooks, Newburyport 5-5-1 2 1.88

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 4-1-0 0 2.00

Tre Marcotte, Amesbury 2-1-0 0 2.75

Gavin Marengi, Triton 2-3 1 2.40

Ben Guertin, Pentucket 2-6-1 0 3.70

Girls

Scoring

Player, School G A Pts

Jenna Oliver, Newburyport 5 2 7

Kiara Farrar, Newburyport 2 2 4

Abby Stauss, Newburyport 2 1 3

Maggie Fitzgerald, Newburyport 2 1 3

Riley Freeman, Newburyport 1 2 3

Hannah Gross, Newburyprot 1 2 3

Olivia Wilson, Newburyport 2 1 3

Lainey Pare, Newburyport 1 0 1

Holly Sullivan, Newburyport 0 1 1

Kayla Gibbs, Newburyport 1 0 1

Sage Joyce, Newburyport 1 0 1

Emmerson Marengi, Newburyport 0 1 1

Goalies

Player, School Record Shutouts GAA

Teagan Wilson, Newburyport 4-6-0 0 2.10

