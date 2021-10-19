Triton Volleyball on Fire
Don’t look now, but the red-hot Triton volleyball team seems to be hitting its stride at the right time. The Vikings got continued great efforts from captains Mia Berardino — who had an incredible 17 kills on 23 attempts in Tuesday’s huge 3-0 win over Georgetown — and Molly Kimball — who added a team-high 24 assists and 6 digs.
The Vikings (8-7) have now won four in a row to jump over .500 for the first time this fall, with Tuesday’s win setting the team up well to make the state tournament.
Triton has winnable games against North Reading and Whittier and a tough one at Ipswich remaining to end the regular season.
Sharing the Love
The Georgetown girls soccer team had nine different goal-scorers in last Friday’s 9-1 win over Greater Lawrence. Megan Skahan, Emma Olson, and goalie Mary Surette all notched their first tallies of the season for the talented Royals (7-4-2).
Indians Sweep
Both the Amesbury boys and girls cross country teams had good wins last Wednesday against a talented upstart Georgetown squad. The boys won 22-39 thanks to a second-place finish from Drew Sanford (18:06) and a third-place finish from Andre Bailin (18:14).
While on the girls side the Indians won by default, as Georgetown doesn’t have enough runners to score. But Piper Hogg paced the pack with a winning time of 21:54, with teammate Julia Parsons (22:23) right behind in second.
Prepped for Senior Night
Nicole Zahornasky had 8 kills and 6 aces, and Katie Sutton added 14 assists to lead the Pentucket volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Whittier on Tuesday. It was a nice win for the squad to get heading into Thursday’s Senior Night game against Georgetown.
Amesbury FH breaks out
The gritty Amesbury field hockey team, which has recently earned some solid ties against strong Triton and Hamilton-Wenham teams, saw its offense click with a 7-0 win over Rockport on Monday. Alana DeLisle scored a pair of goals, and Yaya Levasseur had three assists for the Indians (2-6-4), who could solidify their state tournament chances with a good result against Pentucket on Friday.
