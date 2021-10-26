First CAL Title for Pentucket!
Everyone already knew how special the Pentucket field hockey team was this fall. But now the program will have the hardware to prove it.
Friday, Pentucket took down Amesbury, 2-0, to improve to 15-1 and claim the program’s first ever Cape Ann League title. Reese Gallant scored in the first half after Hailey Dwight made a great run down the sideline and sent a beautiful pass over, then Dwight scored a goal of her own in the second half.
Pentucket has two regular-season games left before the team hopes to go on a long state tournament run.
“All season long we’ve just told them to control the controllables,” said coach Ruth Beaton. “They’ve had so many things happen that have just been out of their control. But they’ve just kept moving forward and taking it one game at a time.”
Vikings win 6th in a row
It seems like the Triton volleyball team will be one that nobody will want to face in the upcoming state tournament. The red-hot Vikings (10-7) won their sixth in a row with a 3-0 win over Whittier on Monday thanks to 11 kills, 10 aces and 4 digs from Mia Berardino.
The Vikings will get a stern test on where they are as a unit when they travel to Ipswich (15-1) for their season finale on Wednesday.
Bet on Surette in net
The Georgetown girls soccer team improved to 10-4-2 on the season with a 1-0 win over Manchester-Essex on Monday. Goalie Mary Surette made 10 saves to record her sixth shutout of the year.
Correnti, Pentucket qualify
Pentucket’s boys soccer team continued its late season surge with a 1-0 win over Lynnfield on Monday. Liam Sullivan scored in the second half for Pentucket (7-5-3), which has won three in a row to qualify for the state tournament, and Tyler Correnti made six saves.
Senior celebration
The Triton boys soccer team got to celebrate its Senior Day in style with a 2-0 win over Whittier. Kaeden Carlson and Josh Monroe scored the goals for the Vikings.
Pentucket girls win in style
The Pentucket girls cross country team won the CAL title again with its second straight undefeated season after beating Hamilton-Wenham 18-45 last Wednesday. Pheobe Rubio (19:28), Kaylie Dalgar (19:52), Audrey Conover (20:40), Libby Murphy (20:34) and Ella Edic (20:43) all ran season-best times at the 2.97-mile Pipestave course in the win.
