Boys Soccer
Player School Goals Assists Points
Brady O'Donnell Newburyport 7 3 10
Ryan Archer Newburyport 2 4 6
Max Gagnon Newburyport 3 1 4
Liam Sullivan Pentucket 2 2 4
Seamus O'Keefe Pentucket 1 3 4
Henry Acton Newburyport 0 4 4
Will Roberts Pentucket 3 0 3
Luke Dickson Pentucket 3 0 3
Cam Rooney Georgetown 2 1 3
Jacob Malburg Amesbury 2 0 2
Aidan Maguire Georgetown 1 1 2
Owen McNeil Newburyport 1 1 2
Alex Bishop Pentucket 1 1 2
Drew Davis Amesbury 0 2 2
Zach Rosario Pentucket 0 2 2
Girls Soccer
Player School Goals Assists Points
Jacey Jennings Pentucket 3 9 12
Mollie Cahalane Pentucket 4 3 7
Alyssa Pettet Amesbury 4 2 6
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4 1 5
Sabrina Campbell Pentucket 4 0 4
Norah McElhinney Newburyport 3 1 4
Allie Waters Newburyport 2 1 3
Cali Catarius Amesbury 1 2 3
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 1 2 3
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 2 0 2
McKenna Hallinan Amesbury 1 1 2
MK McElaney Amesbury 1 1 2
Syeira Campbell Pentucket 1 1 2
Alyssa Mullen Triton 1 1 2
Field Hockey
Player School Goals Assists Points
Callie Beauparlant Newburyport 11 5 16
Lilly Ragusa Newburyport 3 5 8
Liv Reagan Pentucket 3 3 6
Vivian Burr Georgetown 5 0 5
Ashley Ventura Newburyport 4 1 5
Olivia McDonald Newburyport 3 2 5
Haley Dwight Pentucket 2 3 5
Maddie Hillick Triton 3 1 4
Rita Cahalane Newburyport 2 2 4
Shannon Brennan Newburyport 0 4 4
Ava Harlow Amesbury 2 1 3
Madeleine Mogavero Georgetown 2 1 3
Meghan Murray Newburyport 2 1 3
Abbie Donahue Georgetown 1 2 3
Ally Countie Georgetown 1 2 3
Meg Arnette Pentucket 1 2 3
