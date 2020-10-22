Boys Soccer

Player School Goals Assists Points

Brady O'Donnell Newburyport 7 3 10

Ryan Archer Newburyport 2 4 6

Max Gagnon Newburyport 3 1 4

Liam Sullivan Pentucket 2 2 4

Seamus O'Keefe Pentucket 1 3 4

Henry Acton Newburyport 0 4 4

Will Roberts Pentucket 3 0 3

Luke Dickson Pentucket 3 0 3

Cam Rooney Georgetown 2 1 3

Jacob Malburg Amesbury 2 0 2

Aidan Maguire Georgetown 1 1 2

Owen McNeil Newburyport 1 1 2

Alex Bishop Pentucket 1 1 2

Drew Davis Amesbury 0 2 2

Zach Rosario Pentucket 0 2 2

Girls Soccer

Player School Goals Assists Points

Jacey Jennings Pentucket 3 9 12

Mollie Cahalane Pentucket 4 3 7

Alyssa Pettet Amesbury 4 2 6

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4 1 5

Sabrina Campbell Pentucket 4 0 4

Norah McElhinney Newburyport 3 1 4

Allie Waters Newburyport 2 1 3

Cali Catarius Amesbury 1 2 3

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 1 2 3

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 2 0 2

McKenna Hallinan Amesbury 1 1 2

MK McElaney Amesbury 1 1 2

Syeira Campbell Pentucket 1 1 2

Alyssa Mullen Triton 1 1 2

Field Hockey

Player School Goals Assists Points

Callie Beauparlant Newburyport 11 5 16

Lilly Ragusa Newburyport 3 5 8

Liv Reagan Pentucket 3 3 6

Vivian Burr Georgetown 5 0 5

Ashley Ventura Newburyport 4 1 5

Olivia McDonald Newburyport 3 2 5

Haley Dwight Pentucket 2 3 5

Maddie Hillick Triton 3 1 4

Rita Cahalane Newburyport 2 2 4

Shannon Brennan Newburyport 0 4 4

Ava Harlow Amesbury 2 1 3

Madeleine Mogavero Georgetown 2 1 3

Meghan Murray Newburyport 2 1 3

Abbie Donahue Georgetown 1 2 3

Ally Countie Georgetown 1 2 3

Meg Arnette Pentucket 1 2 3

