Monday’s Results
Girls Basketball
Division 5 Round of 16
Hoosac Valley 66, Georgetown 28
Tuesday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Division 4 Round of 16
Randolph 59, Amesbury 36
Girls Basketball
Division 2 Round of 16
Whitman-Hanson 57, Newburyport 43
Division 4 Round of 16
Amesbury 50, Frontier 39
Boys Hockey
Division 2 Round of 16
Norwood 3, Newburyport 2 (2OT)
Wednesday, March 9
Boys Basketball
Division 4 Round of 16
No. 14 Georgetown at No. 3 Burke, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 2 Round of 16
No. 9 Pentucket at No. 8 North Quincy, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Girls Basketball
Division 4 Quarterfinals
No. 4 Amesbury vs. No. 12 Hamilton-Wenham, 2 p.m. (at Whittier Tech)
