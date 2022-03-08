220218-nt-msp-basketball-02.jpg

Grant Lyon and No. 14 Georgetown play No. 3 Burke in the Division 4 Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Monday’s Results

Girls Basketball

Division 5 Round of 16

Hoosac Valley 66, Georgetown 28

Tuesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Division 4 Round of 16

Randolph 59, Amesbury 36

Girls Basketball

Division 2 Round of 16

Whitman-Hanson 57, Newburyport 43

Division 4 Round of 16

Amesbury 50, Frontier 39

Boys Hockey

Division 2 Round of 16

Norwood 3, Newburyport 2 (2OT)

Wednesday, March 9

Boys Basketball

Division 4 Round of 16

No. 14 Georgetown at No. 3 Burke, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 2 Round of 16

No. 9 Pentucket at No. 8 North Quincy, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Girls Basketball

Division 4 Quarterfinals

No. 4 Amesbury vs. No. 12 Hamilton-Wenham, 2 p.m. (at Whittier Tech)

