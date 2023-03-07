Port boys hockey 2

Ryan Philban and the No. 6 Newburyport boys hockey team will play No. 3 Canton in the Division 2 quarterfinals Wednesday night.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Tuesday, March 7

Boys Basketball

Division 4 Round of 16

No. 13 Georgetown at No. 4 Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 2 Round of 16

No. 9 Norwood at No. 8 Pentucket, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Wayland at No. 7 Newburyport, 6 p.m.

Division 5 Round of 16

No. 12 Quaboag at No. 5 Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Boys Hockey

Division 2 Quarterfinals

No. 6 Newburyport at No. 3 Canton, TBD (Gallo Arena)

Division 3 Quarterfinals

No. 10 Triton at No. 2 Lynnfield, 8 p.m. (Stoneham Arena)

Thursday, March 9

Boys Hockey

Division 4 Quarterfinals

No. 19 Amesbury at No. 6 Nantucket, 5:15 p.m.

