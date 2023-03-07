Tuesday, March 7
Boys Basketball
Division 4 Round of 16
No. 13 Georgetown at No. 4 Bourne, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 2 Round of 16
No. 9 Norwood at No. 8 Pentucket, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Wayland at No. 7 Newburyport, 6 p.m.
Division 5 Round of 16
No. 12 Quaboag at No. 5 Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Boys Hockey
Division 2 Quarterfinals
No. 6 Newburyport at No. 3 Canton, TBD (Gallo Arena)
Division 3 Quarterfinals
No. 10 Triton at No. 2 Lynnfield, 8 p.m. (Stoneham Arena)
Thursday, March 9
Boys Hockey
Division 4 Quarterfinals
No. 19 Amesbury at No. 6 Nantucket, 5:15 p.m.
