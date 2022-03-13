Saturday, March 12
Girls Basketball
Division 4 Quarterfinals
Amesbury 56, Hamilton-Wenham 37
Tuesday, March 15
Girls Basketball
Division 4 Semifinals
No. 4 Amesbury vs. No. 8 South Hadley, 5 p.m. (at Framingham High School)
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.