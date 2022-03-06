220304-nt-msp-basketball-04.jpg

Amesbury’s Gabby Redford goes up for a shot as Olivia Jatzak of Cape Cod Academy tries to stop her during playoff basketball action Friday in Amesbury.

 Michael Springer

Thursday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Division 4 Round of 32

Amesbury 62, South Hadley 43

Girls Basketball

Division 5 Round of 32

Georgetown 53, Tahanto 43

Boys Hockey

Division 4 Round of 32

Ashland 4, Amesbury 3

Friday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Division 2 Round of 32

Leominster 69, Newburyport 53

Division 4 Round of 32

Georgetown 63, Clinton 52

Girls Basketball

Division 2 Round of 32

Pentucket 64, Ursuline Academy 41

Division 3 Round of 32

Bishop Fenwick 80, Triton 41

Division 4 Round of 32

Amesbury 66, Cape Cod Academy 40

Boys Hockey

Division 2 Round of 32

Newburyport 3, Wilmington 0

Saturday’s Results

Girls Basketball

Newburyport 57, Shepherd Hill 43

Boys Hockey

Division 3 Round of 32

North Reading 3, Triton 1

Girls Hockey

Division 1 Round of 32

Acton-Boxborough 3, Newburyport 0

Monday, March 7

Girls Basketball

Division 5 Round of 16

No. 17 Georgetown at No. 1 Hoosac Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Boys Basketball

Division 4 Round of 16

No. 17 Amesbury at No. 1 Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 2 Round of 16

No. 12 Newburyport at No. 5 Whitman-Hanson, 6:30 p.m.

Division 4 Round of 16

No. 20 Frontier at No. 4 Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Division 2 Round of 16

No. 10 Newburyport at No. 7 Norwood, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Boys Basketball

Division 4 Round of 16

No. 14 Georgetown at No. 3 Burke, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 2 Round of 16

No. 9 Pentucket at No. 8 North Quincy, 5 p.m.

