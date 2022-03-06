Thursday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Division 4 Round of 32
Amesbury 62, South Hadley 43
Girls Basketball
Division 5 Round of 32
Georgetown 53, Tahanto 43
Boys Hockey
Division 4 Round of 32
Ashland 4, Amesbury 3
Friday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Division 2 Round of 32
Leominster 69, Newburyport 53
Division 4 Round of 32
Georgetown 63, Clinton 52
Girls Basketball
Division 2 Round of 32
Pentucket 64, Ursuline Academy 41
Division 3 Round of 32
Bishop Fenwick 80, Triton 41
Division 4 Round of 32
Amesbury 66, Cape Cod Academy 40
Boys Hockey
Division 2 Round of 32
Newburyport 3, Wilmington 0
Saturday’s Results
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 57, Shepherd Hill 43
Boys Hockey
Division 3 Round of 32
North Reading 3, Triton 1
Girls Hockey
Division 1 Round of 32
Acton-Boxborough 3, Newburyport 0
Monday, March 7
Girls Basketball
Division 5 Round of 16
No. 17 Georgetown at No. 1 Hoosac Valley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Boys Basketball
Division 4 Round of 16
No. 17 Amesbury at No. 1 Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 2 Round of 16
No. 12 Newburyport at No. 5 Whitman-Hanson, 6:30 p.m.
Division 4 Round of 16
No. 20 Frontier at No. 4 Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division 2 Round of 16
No. 10 Newburyport at No. 7 Norwood, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Boys Basketball
Division 4 Round of 16
No. 14 Georgetown at No. 3 Burke, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 2 Round of 16
No. 9 Pentucket at No. 8 North Quincy, 5 p.m.
