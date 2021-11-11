Thursday, Nov. 11
Field Hockey
Division 3 Round of 16
Pentucket 3, Bishop Stang 0
Friday, Nov. 12
Football
Division 5 Quarterfinals
Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 p.m. (at Whittier Tech)
Division 7 Quarterfinals
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Cross Country
MIAA Division 2B Championship
at Gardner Golf Club
Field Hockey
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Swampscott at Triton, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Newburyport at Norwell, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Field Hockey
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Foxborough at Pentucket, noon (at Haverhill High)
