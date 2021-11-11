Pent-Trit football 1

Che Condon and Pentucket will try to keep their state championship hopes alive Friday night when they host Old Rochester at 6 p.m. at Whittier Tech.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Field Hockey

Division 3 Round of 16

Pentucket 3, Bishop Stang 0

Friday, Nov. 12

Football

Division 5 Quarterfinals

Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 p.m. (at Whittier Tech)

Division 7 Quarterfinals

Mashpee at Amesbury, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Cross Country

MIAA Division 2B Championship

at Gardner Golf Club

Field Hockey

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Swampscott at Triton, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Newburyport at Norwell, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Field Hockey

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Foxborough at Pentucket, noon (at Haverhill High)

