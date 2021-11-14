Friday’s Results
Football
Division 5 Quarterfinals
Pentucket 21, Old Rochester 14
Division 7 Quarterfinals
Mashpee 26, Amesbury 22
Saturday’s Results
Cross Country
MIAA Division 2B Championship
at Gardner Golf Club
Field Hockey
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Swampscott 2, Triton 1
Boys Soccer
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Norwell 2, Newburyport 0
Sunday’s Results
Field Hockey
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Pentucket 4, Foxborough 0
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Division 3 Semifinals
Pentucket vs. Watertown, 7 p.m. (at Reading HS)
Friday, Nov. 19
Football
Division 5 Semifinals
Pentucket vs. North Reading, 5 p.m. (at Manning Field)
