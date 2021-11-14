Friday’s Results

Football

Division 5 Quarterfinals

Pentucket 21, Old Rochester 14

Division 7 Quarterfinals

Mashpee 26, Amesbury 22

Saturday’s Results

Cross Country

MIAA Division 2B Championship

at Gardner Golf Club

Field Hockey

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Swampscott 2, Triton 1

Boys Soccer

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Norwell 2, Newburyport 0

Sunday’s Results

Field Hockey

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Pentucket 4, Foxborough 0

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Division 3 Semifinals

Pentucket vs. Watertown, 7 p.m. (at Reading HS)

Friday, Nov. 19

Football

Division 5 Semifinals

Pentucket vs. North Reading, 5 p.m. (at Manning Field)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you