AMESBURY — From top to bottom, 1 through 9, Amesbury has one of the more potent lineups in the entire state. With three guys in Jake Harring, Shea Cucinotta and Drew Scialdone who are batting close to .500, and three more who are hitting over .300, nowhere is safe for an opposing pitcher.
And don’t look now, but the team has been lights out on the mound, too.
On Wednesday, it was Trevor Kimball who made it four straight gems for the entire staff. The junior lefty tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikouts and only two walks, leading top-seeded Amesbury to a 7-1 win over No. 17 Blackstone Valley Tech in the Division 4 Round of 16.
Amesbury (18-4) advances to the D4 state quarterfinals, where it’ll host either No. 8 Bellingham or No. 9 Abington at a time a date not yet announced.
“It feels great, man,” said Kimball. “This was a really emphatic win and I’m glad that we were able to come out with it. We brought the bats today, I brought my arm today, and it just felt great to be out there pitching in the playoffs. I’m just really excited to keep advancing and see where things go.”
In the two-day Spofford Tournament over Memorial Day weekend, Amesbury’s staff allowed just one hit over 12 innings with two wins. Then on Monday, Drew MacDonald threw a complete-game shutout and a one-hitter in a 3-0 playoff-opening victory over No. 33 Hampshire.
And on Wednesday, it was Kimball’s turn.
He faced the minimum three batters in five of the seven innings, and ended on a high note by striking out the side in the top of the seventh. So if you’re keeping track at home, over the last 26 innings Amesbury’s pitchers have allowed just three earned runs on a miniscule four hits.
“Ever since Hamilton-Wenham, we lost 2-1, but ever since then (Kimball) has just been a bulldog,” said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley. “He gets better every time he comes out, so I’m excited to see what he does next. We seem to be playing our best baseball at the right time.”
And as the top seed in Division 4, Amesbury wasted no time letting Blackstone (11-11) know.
After Kimball worked a 1-2-3 top of the first inning with a pair of Ks, Harring led the team off with a single to center field. Cucinotta came up next, and on the second pitch he saw the senior roped a line drive that got over the right fielder’s head for an RBI-triple. Amesbury would strand Cucinotta at third that inning to keep it 1-0, but jumped on opportunity in the bottom of the second. Cam Stanley reached on a two-out error, and after a Luke Arsenault infield single Harring came up and again shot a single up the middle to score a run and make it 2-0.
“I knew we were going to make the playoffs, but I didn’t know we were going to be a No. 1 seed,” said Harring, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI on the day. “We were in the play-in game last year, so I definitely didn’t see ourselves as a No. 1 seed coming into this year. It’s amazing though, I love it. I feel like we’re the No. 1 seed, but we’re still an underdog.”
With Kimball cruising, Amesbury broke it open in the third.
Scialdone led off the inning with a triple to right field, and Kimball helped his own cause with an RBI-double. Kimball was able to advance to third on a popout, and was then driven home by a Will Arsenault groundout. But with two outs, Aiden Donovan started another rally with a single followed by a Stanley walk and a Luke Arsenault single to load the bases. and making his third trip to the plate in three innings, Harring recorded his third single of the day to score a pair and make it 6-0.
“He just sees pitches,” said Bierley on Harring. “He’s not one that chases, he makes them throw strikes, he makes them throw a lot of pitches and then he just puts the bat on the ball. and with that speed, once he gets on first it’s only a matter of time before he takes second and scores.”
The Beavers got a run back in the top of the fourth, but Amesbury answered in the fifth when a Stanley sacrifice fly scored Donovan.
“It feels really good to win and we’re all very ecstatic, I don’t even have my voice,” said Harring. “Our pitching has been amazing, and I just hope that we can keep the bats stringing together.”
Amesbury 7, Blackstone 1
Division 4 Round of 16
Amesbury (7): Jake Harring 2b 4-1-3, Shea Cucinotta ss 4-0-1, Drew Scialdone 1b 4-1-1, Trevor Kimball p 3-1-1, Drew MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Will Arsenault c 3-0-0, Aiden Donovan 3b 2-2-1, Cam Stanley cf 1-2-0, Luke Arsenault dh 3-0-2. Totals 27-7-9
RBI: Harring 3, Cucinotta, Kimball, W. Arsenault, Stanley
WP: Kimball
Blackstone (11-11): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Amesbury (18-4): 1 1 4 0 1 0 0 — 7
